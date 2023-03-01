SOCCER: Galway Junior Fixtures (1st-8th March 2023)

Wednesday 01st March 2023

Ladies GFA Cup:

Dunmore Town v Salthill Devon , at Drom, 8:00pm Note Venue;

U21 Premier:

Athenry v Mervue Utd , at Athenry, 8:00pm Round 5;

Knocknacarra v Renmore , at Cappagh Park, 8:30pm Round 3;

U21 Championship:

St Patricks v Corrib Celtic , at Caherlistrane, 8:00pm Round 2;

Moyne Villa v Craughwell United , at Headford, 8:00pm Round 7;

Tuam Celtic v Dynamo Blues , at Tuam, 8:00pm Round 18;

Thursday 02nd March 2023

U18 Premier Boys:

Salthill Devon v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Drom, 8:15pm Round 13;

U16 Boys Championship:

Tuam Celtic v Colemanstown Utd , at Tuam, 7:15pm Round 3;

Connacht Cup U14 Boys:

Moyne Villa v Athenry , at Headford, 7:30pm ;

Friday 03rd March 2023

GFA U19 Girls Premier:

Athenry v Moyne Villa , at Athenry, 7:45pm ;

U18 Premier Boys:

Maree/Oranmore v Colga , at Maree Astro, 8:15pm Round 12;

Saturday 04th March 2023

Western Hygiene Supplies Premier:

Galway Hibs v Athenry , at Bohermore, 2:00pm Round 10;

Mervue Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at Mervue, 3:00pm Round 10;

Western Hygiene Supplies Championship:

Loughrea v Mervue Utd B, at Loughrea, 2:00pm Round 8;

Corrib Rangers v Tuam Celtic , at Westside, 2:00pm Round 13;

Dynamo Blues v University of Galway , at Tuam, 2:00pm Round 13;

Maree/Oranmore B v Craughwell United , at Oranmore, 2:00pm Round 15;

West Coast Utd v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Letterfrack, 2:00pm Round 18;

Western Hygiene Supplies Division 1 :

Renmore B v Corofin Utd , at Renmore, 2:00pm Round 11;

East Utd v Moyne Villa , at Castle Park, 2:00pm Round 11;

Western Hygiene Supplies Division 2:

Kiltullagh v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Kiltullagh, 2:00pm Round 15;

Salthill Devon B v Loughrea B, at Drom, 2:00pm Round 17;

Kinvara Utd v Galway Bohs , at Kinvara, 2:30pm Round 15;

U14 National Cup Boys :

Gorey Rangers v Ballinasloe Town , at TBC, 2:00pm ;

U14 National Trophy Boys:

Athenry v St Kevins Boys , at Athenry, 2:00pm ;

Connacht Cup U14 Boys:

Boyle Celtic v Colga , at TBC, 2:00pm ;

Connacht Shield U14 Boys:

Arrow Harps v Cregmore/Claregalway , at TBC, 1:00pm ;

Maree/Oranmore v Newtown FC , at Oranmore, 2:00pm ;

U14 Boys Premier:

Tuam Celtic v Mervue Utd , at Tuam, 12:00pm Round 10;

U14 Boys Championship:

Ramblers v Moyne Villa , at Leitrim, 12:00pm Round 2;

Bearna Na Forbacha v Oughterard , at Furbo, 12:00pm Round 9;

U14 Division 1 Boys:

Merlin Woods Sports Club v Kiltullagh , at Merlin Woods City Park, 12:00pm Round 10;

Mervue Utd B v Craughwell United , at Mervue, 12:00pm Round 10;

Corrib Celtic v Corofin Utd , at Annaghdown, 12:00pm Round 10;

Kilshanvey Utd v St Bernards , at Kilconly, 12:00pm Round 10;

U14 Division 2 Boys:

Bearna Na Forbacha B v Ballinasloe Town B, at Furbo, 12:00pm Round 8;

MacDara v Colemanstown Utd , at Carraroe Astro, 12:00pm Round 8;

West Coast Utd v St Patricks , at Letterfrack, 12:00pm Round 8;

U14 Division 3 Boys:

Corofin Utd B v Colga B, at Corofin, 12:00pm Round 11;

Loughrea B v Moyne Villa B, at Loughrea, 12:00pm Round 11;

Corrib Rangers v Renmore , at Westside, 12:00pm Round 11;

East Galway Utd v Galway Bohs , at Kiltormer, 12:00pm Round 11;

U14 Division 4 Boys:

MacDara B v Corrib Celtic B, at Carraroe Astro, 12:00pm Round 11;

Cregmore/Claregalway B v West Utd , at Cregmore, 12:00pm Round 11;

Ballinasloe Town C v Maree/Oranmore C, at TBC, 12:00pm Round 11;

U14 Division 5 Boys:

Cregmore/Claregalway C v Bearna Na Forbacha C, at Cregmore, 12:00pm Round 10;

Kinvara Utd B v Gort Utd , at Kinvara, 12:00pm Round 10;

Tuam Celtic B v Oughterard B, at Tuam, 12:00pm Round 10;

Connacht Cup U12 Boys:

Westport United v Knocknacarra , at TBC, 2:00pm ;

Connacht Shield U12 Boys:

Loughrea v Galway Hibs , at Loughrea, 10:30am ;

Boyle Celtic v Tuam Celtic , at TBC, 2:00pm ;

U12 Boys Premier – Blue:

Athenry v Salthill Devon , at Athenry, 10:30am Round 4;

Maree/Oranmore v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Oranmore, 10:30am Round 4;

U12 Boys Div 4 – Brown:

Maree/Oranmore Brown v Galway Bohs , at Oranmore, 10:30am Round 12;

Moyne Villa Brown v Athenry Brown, at Headford, 10:30am Round 12;

East Galway Utd v Corofin Utd Brown, at Kiltormer, 10:30am Round 12;

Ballinasloe Town Brown v Knocknacarra Brown, at Ballinasloe, 10:30am Round 12;

U12 Boys Championship – Green:

Knocknacarra Green v Moyne Villa , at Cappagh Park, 10:30am Round 4;

Tuam Celtic v Corofin Utd , at Tuam, 10:30am Round 4;

Loughrea v Cregmore/Claregalway Green, at Loughrea, 10:30am Round 4;

U12 Boys Div 2 – Maroon:

Kinvara Utd v Renmore , at Kinvara, 10:30am Round 12;

Craughwell United v Kiltullagh , at Craughwell, 10:30am Round 12;

Kilshanvey Utd v Colga , at Kilconly, 12:00pm Round 12;

Corrib Rangers v St Bernards , at Westside Astro, 2:00pm Round 12;

U12 Boys Div 6 – Navy:

Maree/Oranmore Navy v Kinvara Utd Navy, at Oranmore, 10:30am Round 11;

Loughrea Navy v Athenry Navy, at Athenry, 10:30am Note Venue;

Renmore Navy v Merlin Woods Sports Club Navy, at Renmore, 10:30am Round 11;

Craughwell United Navy v Cregmore/Claregalway Navy, at Craughwell, 10:30am Round 11;

U12 Boys Div 3 – Purple:

Oughterard Purple v Colemanstown Utd , at New Village, 10:30am Round 2;

Gort Utd v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Gort, 10:30am Round 2;

Galway Hibs Purple v West Coast Utd , at Bohermore, 12:00pm Round 1;

Athenry Purple v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Cregmore, 12:00pm Round 2;

U12 Boys Div 5 – Red:

St Bernards Red v Knocknacarra Red, at Abbeyknockmoy, 10:30am Round 11;

Kilshanvey Utd Red v Cregmore/Claregalway Red, at Kilconly, 10:30am Round 11;

Maree/Oranmore Purple v Corrib Celtic Red, at Oranmore, 10:30am Round 11;

U12 Boys Div 1 – Yellow:

Corrib Celtic v Oughterard , at Annaghdown, 10:30am Round 10;

Mervue Utd Yellow v Galway Hibs Yellow, at Mervue, 10:30am Round 10;

Ballinasloe Town v Salthill Devon Yellow, at Ballinasloe, 10:30am Round 10;

U12 Girls Connacht Cup:

Merville Utd v Colga , at TBC, 2:00pm ;

Sunday 05th March 2023

Ladies FAI Amateur Cup:

Ballaghdereen v Corrib Rangers , at Ballaghdereen, <> ;

Dunmore Town v Corrib Celtic , at Dunmore, 2:00pm ;

Salthill Devon v Mullingar Utd , at Drom, 2:00pm ;

Western Hygiene Supplies Premier:

St Bernards v Salthill Devon , at Abbeyknockmoy, 11:00am Round 10;

Western Hygiene Supplies Championship:

Knocknacarra v Colemanstown Utd , at Cappagh Park, 11:00am Round 20;

Western Hygiene Supplies Division 1 :

St Patricks v Athenry B, at Caherlistrane, 11:00am Round 11;

Oughterard v Cregmore/Claregalway , at New Village, 2:00pm Round 11;

FAI Junior Cup:

Gorey Rangers v Colga , at TBC, 2:00pm Q/F;

Ladies Connacht Shield:

Ballaghdereen v Athenry , at Ballaghdereen, 2:00pm ;

Dunmore Town v Mervue Utd , at Dunmore, 2:00pm ;

Colga v Shiven Rovers , at Clarinbridge, 2:00pm ;

U18 Premier Boys:

Knocknacarra v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Cappagh Park, 11:00am Round 12;

Tuam Celtic v Salthill Devon , at Tuam, 11:00am Round 12;

U18 Championship Boys:

Corrib Celtic v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Annaghdown, 11:00am Round 12;

Cois Fharraige v Athenry , at Carraroe Astro, 11:00am Round 12;

Oughterard v Kinvara Utd , at New Village, 11:00am Round 12;

U18 Division 1 Boys:

Salthill Devon B v Moyne Villa , at Drom, 11:00am Round 5;

Athenry B v Colga B, at Athenry, 11:00am Round 5;

St Bernards v Corrib Rangers , at Abbeyknockmoy, 11:00am Round 5;

East Galway Utd v Knocknacarra B, at Kiltormer, 2:00pm Round 5;

West Coast Utd v Craughwell United , at Letterfrack, 2:00pm Round 5;

U16 Boys Premier:

Bearna Na Forbacha v Athenry , at Furbo, 11:00am ;

Maree/Oranmore v Mervue Utd , at Oranmore, 11:00am ;

Knocknacarra v Salthill Devon , at Cappagh Park, 11:00am ;

U16 Boys Championship:

Colga v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Clarinbridge, 11:00am Round 10;

Colemanstown Utd v Knocknacarra B, at Colemanstown, 11:00am Round 10;

U16 Boys Division 1:

Kiltullagh v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at Kiltullagh, 11:00am Round 10;

Corrib Celtic v Salthill Devon B, at Annaghdown, 11:00am Round 10;

St Bernards v Loughrea , at Abbeyknockmoy, 11:00am Round 10;

U16 Boys Division 2:

Athenry B v Oughterard , at Athenry, 11:00am Round 11;

Galway Bohs v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Shantalla, 11:00am Round 11;

Merlin Woods Sports Club v Kinvara Utd , at Merlin Woods City Park, 11:00am Round 11;

Renmore v Maree/Oranmore B, at Renmore, 11:00am Round 11;

U16 Boys Division 3:

Kiltullagh B v Knocknacarra C, at Kiltullagh, 11:00am Round 10;

Moyne Villa B v East Galway Utd , at Headford, 11:00am Round 10;

Tuam Celtic B v Bearna Na Forbacha C, at Tuam, 3:00pm Request;

Gort Utd v Corrib Celtic B, at Maree Astro, 4:30pm Round 10;

GFA U16 Girls:

Colga v Maree/Oranmore , at Clarinbridge, 2:00pm Round 2;

Moyne Villa v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Headford, 2:00pm Round 13;

U16 Girls Connacht Cup:

Kilshanvey Utd v Corrib Celtic , at Kilconly, 12:00pm ;

Athenry v Arrow Harps , at Athenry, 2:00pm ;

U15 Boys Premier:

Cregmore/Claregalway v Salthill Devon , at Cregmore, 12:00pm Round 8;

U14 Girls Connacht Cup :

Glen Celtic v Loughrea , at TBC, <> ;

Salthill Devon v Kilmurry FC , at Drom, 2:00pm ;

U14 Girls Connacht Shield:

Cregmore/Claregalway v Corrib Rangers , at Cregmore, 12:00pm ;

GFA U14 Girls Premier:

Corrib Celtic v Athenry , at Annaghdown, 12:00pm Connacht Cup;

GFA U14 Girls Championship:

Knocknacarra B v St Bernards , at Cappagh Park, 12:00pm Round 8;

East Galway Utd v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Kiltormer, 12:00pm Round 8;

GFA U14 Girls Division 1:

Corrib Rangers v Kilshanvey Utd , at Westside, 12:00pm Round 13;

Athenry B v Colga , at Athenry, 12:00pm Round 13;

Oughterard v Knocknacarra C, at New Village, 12:00pm Round 13;

U13 Boys Premier:

Salthill Devon v Corofin Utd , at Drom, 4:00pm Round 8;

U12 Girls Connacht Cup:

Ballinrobe Town v Cregmore/Claregalway , at TBC, <> ;

Salthill Devon v Knocknacarra , at Drom, 10:00am ;

Bearna Na Forbacha v Conn Rangers , at Furbo, 2:00pm ;

U12 Girls Connacht Shield:

Colemanstown Utd v Newtown FC , at Colemanstown, 2:00pm ;

GFA U12 Girls Championship:

Corrib Celtic v Athenry , at Annaghdown, 10:00am Round 1;

Mervue Utd v Colga B, at Mervue, 10:00am Round 1;

Knocknacarra B v Oughterard , at Cappagh Park, 10:00am Round 1;

GFA U12 Girls Division 1:

Corrib Rangers v Kiltullagh , at Westside, 10:00am Round 10;

Craughwell United v Moyne Villa , at Craughwell, 10:00am Round 10;

GFA U12 Girls Div 2:

Corofin Utd v Kinvara Utd , at Corofin, 10:00am Round 4;

Bearna Na Forbacha B v Colga C, at Furbo, 10:00am Round 5;

Cregmore/Claregalway B v Maree/Oranmore B, at Cregmore, 10:00am Round 9;

Salthill Devon B v Loughrea , at Drom, 10:00am Round 14;

GFA U12 Girls Division 3:

Kiltullagh v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Kiltullagh, 10:00am Round 7;

West Utd v Athenry B, at South Park, 10:00am Round 7;

Wednesday 08th March 2023

U21 Championship:

Corrib Celtic v Oughterard , at Annaghdown, 8:00pm Round 15;

GFA U16 Girls:

Athenry v Corrib Celtic , at Athenry, 7:45pm Round 9;

U14 Boys Premier:

Tuam Celtic v Ballinasloe Town , at Tuam, 7:00pm Round 5;

GFA U14 Girls Premier:

Maree/Oranmore v Mervue Utd , at Maree Astro, 8:00pm National Trophy;

U12 Boys Premier – Blue:

Salthill Devon v Maree/Oranmore , at Drom, 7:30pm Round 6;