SOCCER: Galway Junior Fixtures (1st-8th March 2023)

Wednesday 01st March 2023
Ladies GFA Cup:
Dunmore Town v Salthill Devon , at Drom, 8:00pm Note Venue;
U21 Premier:
Athenry v Mervue Utd , at Athenry, 8:00pm Round 5;
Knocknacarra v Renmore , at Cappagh Park, 8:30pm Round 3;
U21 Championship:
St Patricks v Corrib Celtic , at Caherlistrane, 8:00pm Round 2;
Moyne Villa v Craughwell United , at Headford, 8:00pm Round 7;
Tuam Celtic v Dynamo Blues , at Tuam, 8:00pm Round 18;
Thursday 02nd March 2023
U18 Premier Boys:
Salthill Devon v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Drom, 8:15pm Round 13;
U16 Boys Championship:
Tuam Celtic v Colemanstown Utd , at Tuam, 7:15pm Round 3;
Connacht Cup U14 Boys:
Moyne Villa v Athenry , at Headford, 7:30pm ;
Friday 03rd March 2023
GFA U19 Girls Premier:
Athenry v Moyne Villa , at Athenry, 7:45pm ;
U18 Premier Boys:
Maree/Oranmore v Colga , at Maree Astro, 8:15pm Round 12;
Saturday 04th March 2023
Western Hygiene Supplies Premier:
Galway Hibs v Athenry , at Bohermore, 2:00pm Round 10;
Mervue Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at Mervue, 3:00pm Round 10;
Western Hygiene Supplies Championship:
Loughrea v Mervue Utd B, at Loughrea, 2:00pm Round 8;
Corrib Rangers v Tuam Celtic , at Westside, 2:00pm Round 13;
Dynamo Blues v University of Galway , at Tuam, 2:00pm Round 13;
Maree/Oranmore B v Craughwell United , at Oranmore, 2:00pm Round 15;
West Coast Utd v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Letterfrack, 2:00pm Round 18;
Western Hygiene Supplies Division 1 :
Renmore B v Corofin Utd , at Renmore, 2:00pm Round 11;
East Utd v Moyne Villa , at Castle Park, 2:00pm Round 11;
Western Hygiene Supplies Division 2:
Kiltullagh v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Kiltullagh, 2:00pm Round 15;
Salthill Devon B v Loughrea B, at Drom, 2:00pm Round 17;
Kinvara Utd v Galway Bohs , at Kinvara, 2:30pm Round 15;
U14 National Cup Boys :
Gorey Rangers v Ballinasloe Town , at TBC, 2:00pm ;
U14 National Trophy Boys:
Athenry v St Kevins Boys , at Athenry, 2:00pm ;
Connacht Cup U14 Boys:
Boyle Celtic v Colga , at TBC, 2:00pm ;
Connacht Shield U14 Boys:
Arrow Harps v Cregmore/Claregalway , at TBC, 1:00pm ;
Maree/Oranmore v Newtown FC , at Oranmore, 2:00pm ;
U14 Boys Premier:
Tuam Celtic v Mervue Utd , at Tuam, 12:00pm Round 10;
U14 Boys Championship:
Ramblers v Moyne Villa , at Leitrim, 12:00pm Round 2;
Bearna Na Forbacha v Oughterard , at Furbo, 12:00pm Round 9;
U14 Division 1 Boys:
Merlin Woods Sports Club v Kiltullagh , at Merlin Woods City Park, 12:00pm Round 10;
Mervue Utd B v Craughwell United , at Mervue, 12:00pm Round 10;
Corrib Celtic v Corofin Utd , at Annaghdown, 12:00pm Round 10;
Kilshanvey Utd v St Bernards , at Kilconly, 12:00pm Round 10;
U14 Division 2 Boys:
Bearna Na Forbacha B v Ballinasloe Town B, at Furbo, 12:00pm Round 8;
MacDara v Colemanstown Utd , at Carraroe Astro, 12:00pm Round 8;
West Coast Utd v St Patricks , at Letterfrack, 12:00pm Round 8;
U14 Division 3 Boys:
Corofin Utd B v Colga B, at Corofin, 12:00pm Round 11;
Loughrea B v Moyne Villa B, at Loughrea, 12:00pm Round 11;
Corrib Rangers v Renmore , at Westside, 12:00pm Round 11;
East Galway Utd v Galway Bohs , at Kiltormer, 12:00pm Round 11;
U14 Division 4 Boys:
MacDara B v Corrib Celtic B, at Carraroe Astro, 12:00pm Round 11;
Cregmore/Claregalway B v West Utd , at Cregmore, 12:00pm Round 11;
Ballinasloe Town C v Maree/Oranmore C, at TBC, 12:00pm Round 11;
U14 Division 5 Boys:
Cregmore/Claregalway C v Bearna Na Forbacha C, at Cregmore, 12:00pm Round 10;
Kinvara Utd B v Gort Utd , at Kinvara, 12:00pm Round 10;
Tuam Celtic B v Oughterard B, at Tuam, 12:00pm Round 10;
Connacht Cup U12 Boys:
Westport United v Knocknacarra , at TBC, 2:00pm ;
Connacht Shield U12 Boys:
Loughrea v Galway Hibs , at Loughrea, 10:30am ;
Boyle Celtic v Tuam Celtic , at TBC, 2:00pm ;
U12 Boys Premier – Blue:
Athenry v Salthill Devon , at Athenry, 10:30am Round 4;
Maree/Oranmore v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Oranmore, 10:30am Round 4;
U12 Boys Div 4 – Brown:
Maree/Oranmore Brown v Galway Bohs , at Oranmore, 10:30am Round 12;
Moyne Villa Brown v Athenry Brown, at Headford, 10:30am Round 12;
East Galway Utd v Corofin Utd Brown, at Kiltormer, 10:30am Round 12;
Ballinasloe Town Brown v Knocknacarra Brown, at Ballinasloe, 10:30am Round 12;
U12 Boys Championship – Green:
Knocknacarra Green v Moyne Villa , at Cappagh Park, 10:30am Round 4;
Tuam Celtic v Corofin Utd , at Tuam, 10:30am Round 4;
Loughrea v Cregmore/Claregalway Green, at Loughrea, 10:30am Round 4;
U12 Boys Div 2 – Maroon:
Kinvara Utd v Renmore , at Kinvara, 10:30am Round 12;
Craughwell United v Kiltullagh , at Craughwell, 10:30am Round 12;
Kilshanvey Utd v Colga , at Kilconly, 12:00pm Round 12;
Corrib Rangers v St Bernards , at Westside Astro, 2:00pm Round 12;
U12 Boys Div 6 – Navy:
Maree/Oranmore Navy v Kinvara Utd Navy, at Oranmore, 10:30am Round 11;
Loughrea Navy v Athenry Navy, at Athenry, 10:30am Note Venue;
Renmore Navy v Merlin Woods Sports Club Navy, at Renmore, 10:30am Round 11;
Craughwell United Navy v Cregmore/Claregalway Navy, at Craughwell, 10:30am Round 11;
U12 Boys Div 3 – Purple:
Oughterard Purple v Colemanstown Utd , at New Village, 10:30am Round 2;
Gort Utd v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Gort, 10:30am Round 2;
Galway Hibs Purple v West Coast Utd , at Bohermore, 12:00pm Round 1;
Athenry Purple v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Cregmore, 12:00pm Round 2;
U12 Boys Div 5 – Red:
St Bernards Red v Knocknacarra Red, at Abbeyknockmoy, 10:30am Round 11;
Kilshanvey Utd Red v Cregmore/Claregalway Red, at Kilconly, 10:30am Round 11;
Maree/Oranmore Purple v Corrib Celtic Red, at Oranmore, 10:30am Round 11;
U12 Boys Div 1 – Yellow:
Corrib Celtic v Oughterard , at Annaghdown, 10:30am Round 10;
Mervue Utd Yellow v Galway Hibs Yellow, at Mervue, 10:30am Round 10;
Ballinasloe Town v Salthill Devon Yellow, at Ballinasloe, 10:30am Round 10;
U12 Girls Connacht Cup:
Merville Utd v Colga , at TBC, 2:00pm ;
Sunday 05th March 2023
Ladies FAI Amateur Cup:
Ballaghdereen v Corrib Rangers , at Ballaghdereen, <> ;
Dunmore Town v Corrib Celtic , at Dunmore, 2:00pm ;
Salthill Devon v Mullingar Utd , at Drom, 2:00pm ;
Western Hygiene Supplies Premier:
St Bernards v Salthill Devon , at Abbeyknockmoy, 11:00am Round 10;
Western Hygiene Supplies Championship:
Knocknacarra v Colemanstown Utd , at Cappagh Park, 11:00am Round 20;
Western Hygiene Supplies Division 1 :
St Patricks v Athenry B, at Caherlistrane, 11:00am Round 11;
Oughterard v Cregmore/Claregalway , at New Village, 2:00pm Round 11;
FAI Junior Cup:
Gorey Rangers v Colga , at TBC, 2:00pm Q/F;
Ladies Connacht Shield:
Ballaghdereen v Athenry , at Ballaghdereen, 2:00pm ;
Dunmore Town v Mervue Utd , at Dunmore, 2:00pm ;
Colga v Shiven Rovers , at Clarinbridge, 2:00pm ;
U18 Premier Boys:
Knocknacarra v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Cappagh Park, 11:00am Round 12;
Tuam Celtic v Salthill Devon , at Tuam, 11:00am Round 12;
U18 Championship Boys:
Corrib Celtic v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Annaghdown, 11:00am Round 12;
Cois Fharraige v Athenry , at Carraroe Astro, 11:00am Round 12;
Oughterard v Kinvara Utd , at New Village, 11:00am Round 12;
U18 Division 1 Boys:
Salthill Devon B v Moyne Villa , at Drom, 11:00am Round 5;
Athenry B v Colga B, at Athenry, 11:00am Round 5;
St Bernards v Corrib Rangers , at Abbeyknockmoy, 11:00am Round 5;
East Galway Utd v Knocknacarra B, at Kiltormer, 2:00pm Round 5;
West Coast Utd v Craughwell United , at Letterfrack, 2:00pm Round 5;
U16 Boys Premier:
Bearna Na Forbacha v Athenry , at Furbo, 11:00am ;
Maree/Oranmore v Mervue Utd , at Oranmore, 11:00am ;
Knocknacarra v Salthill Devon , at Cappagh Park, 11:00am ;
U16 Boys Championship:
Colga v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Clarinbridge, 11:00am Round 10;
Colemanstown Utd v Knocknacarra B, at Colemanstown, 11:00am Round 10;
U16 Boys Division 1:
Kiltullagh v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at Kiltullagh, 11:00am Round 10;
Corrib Celtic v Salthill Devon B, at Annaghdown, 11:00am Round 10;
St Bernards v Loughrea , at Abbeyknockmoy, 11:00am Round 10;
U16 Boys Division 2:
Athenry B v Oughterard , at Athenry, 11:00am Round 11;
Galway Bohs v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Shantalla, 11:00am Round 11;
Merlin Woods Sports Club v Kinvara Utd , at Merlin Woods City Park, 11:00am Round 11;
Renmore v Maree/Oranmore B, at Renmore, 11:00am Round 11;
U16 Boys Division 3:
Kiltullagh B v Knocknacarra C, at Kiltullagh, 11:00am Round 10;
Moyne Villa B v East Galway Utd , at Headford, 11:00am Round 10;
Tuam Celtic B v Bearna Na Forbacha C, at Tuam, 3:00pm Request;
Gort Utd v Corrib Celtic B, at Maree Astro, 4:30pm Round 10;
GFA U16 Girls:
Colga v Maree/Oranmore , at Clarinbridge, 2:00pm Round 2;
Moyne Villa v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Headford, 2:00pm Round 13;
U16 Girls Connacht Cup:
Kilshanvey Utd v Corrib Celtic , at Kilconly, 12:00pm ;
Athenry v Arrow Harps , at Athenry, 2:00pm ;
U15 Boys Premier:
Cregmore/Claregalway v Salthill Devon , at Cregmore, 12:00pm Round 8;
U14 Girls Connacht Cup :
Glen Celtic v Loughrea , at TBC, <> ;
Salthill Devon v Kilmurry FC , at Drom, 2:00pm ;
U14 Girls Connacht Shield:
Cregmore/Claregalway v Corrib Rangers , at Cregmore, 12:00pm ;
GFA U14 Girls Premier:
Corrib Celtic v Athenry , at Annaghdown, 12:00pm Connacht Cup;
GFA U14 Girls Championship:
Knocknacarra B v St Bernards , at Cappagh Park, 12:00pm Round 8;
East Galway Utd v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Kiltormer, 12:00pm Round 8;
GFA U14 Girls Division 1:
Corrib Rangers v Kilshanvey Utd , at Westside, 12:00pm Round 13;
Athenry B v Colga , at Athenry, 12:00pm Round 13;
Oughterard v Knocknacarra C, at New Village, 12:00pm Round 13;
U13 Boys Premier:
Salthill Devon v Corofin Utd , at Drom, 4:00pm Round 8;
U12 Girls Connacht Cup:
Ballinrobe Town v Cregmore/Claregalway , at TBC, <> ;
Salthill Devon v Knocknacarra , at Drom, 10:00am ;
Bearna Na Forbacha v Conn Rangers , at Furbo, 2:00pm ;
U12 Girls Connacht Shield:
Colemanstown Utd v Newtown FC , at Colemanstown, 2:00pm ;
GFA U12 Girls Championship:
Corrib Celtic v Athenry , at Annaghdown, 10:00am Round 1;
Mervue Utd v Colga B, at Mervue, 10:00am Round 1;
Knocknacarra B v Oughterard , at Cappagh Park, 10:00am Round 1;
GFA U12 Girls Division 1:
Corrib Rangers v Kiltullagh , at Westside, 10:00am Round 10;
Craughwell United v Moyne Villa , at Craughwell, 10:00am Round 10;
GFA U12 Girls Div 2:
Corofin Utd v Kinvara Utd , at Corofin, 10:00am Round 4;
Bearna Na Forbacha B v Colga C, at Furbo, 10:00am Round 5;
Cregmore/Claregalway B v Maree/Oranmore B, at Cregmore, 10:00am Round 9;
Salthill Devon B v Loughrea , at Drom, 10:00am Round 14;
GFA U12 Girls Division 3:
Kiltullagh v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Kiltullagh, 10:00am Round 7;
West Utd v Athenry B, at South Park, 10:00am Round 7;
Wednesday 08th March 2023
U21 Championship:
Corrib Celtic v Oughterard , at Annaghdown, 8:00pm Round 15;
GFA U16 Girls:
Athenry v Corrib Celtic , at Athenry, 7:45pm Round 9;
U14 Boys Premier:
Tuam Celtic v Ballinasloe Town , at Tuam, 7:00pm Round 5;
GFA U14 Girls Premier:
Maree/Oranmore v Mervue Utd , at Maree Astro, 8:00pm National Trophy;
U12 Boys Premier – Blue:
Salthill Devon v Maree/Oranmore , at Drom, 7:30pm Round 6;