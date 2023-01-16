SOCCER: Galway FA Fixtures (15th-25th January 2023)

Sunday 15th January 2023

Connacht Junior Cup:

St Bernards v Ballina Town , at Abbeyknockmoy, 2:00pm Game Not Played;

Manorhamilton Rangers v Dynamo Blues , at TBC, 2:00pm ;

Gort Utd v Moylough 79 FC , at Maree Astro, 4:30pm ;

Ladies GFA Cup:

Maree/Oranmore v Athenry , at Oranmore, 2:00pm ;

FAI Youth Inter-league Cup:

Galway League v Donegal District League , at Eamonn Deacy Park, 2:00pm Semi-Final;

U17 Boys Premier :

Salthill Devon v Knocknacarra , at Drom, 11:00am ;

Colemanstown Utd v Mervue Utd , at Kiltullagh Astro, 6:00pm ;

U17 Boys Division 1:

Oughterard v Cregmore/Claregalway , at New Village, 11:00am ;

Kilshanvey Utd v Tuam Celtic B, at Kilconly, 12:00pm ;

U17 Boys Division 2:

Maree/Oranmore B v Renmore , at Maree Astro, 11:00am ;

U17 GFA Girls Cup:

Colga v Salthill Devon , at Clarinbridge, 12:00pm ;

GFA U15 Girls Championship:

Moyne Villa v Kilshanvey Utd , at Headford, 12:00pm ;

U15 GFA Girls Prem/Champ Cup:

Maree/Oranmore v Oughterard , at Oranmore, 12:00pm ;

Corrib Celtic v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Annaghdown, 1:30pm ;

Connacht Cup U14 Boys:

Athenry v Killoe Celtic FC , at Kiltullagh Astro, 4:00pm ;

U13 GFA Girls Prem/Champ Cup:

Maree/Oranmore v Corrib Celtic , at Oranmore, 10:00am ;

Cregmore/Claregalway v Colga , at Cregmore, 10:00am ;

U13 GFA Div 1/2 Cup:

Colga B v St Bernards , at Clarinbridge, 10:00am ;

Kilshanvey Utd v Craughwell United , at Kilconly, 10:00am ;

Moyne Villa B v Kinvara Utd , at Headford, 2:00pm ;

==

Monday 16th January 2023

U12 Boys Premier – Blue:

Knocknacarra v Salthill Devon , at Cappagh Park, 6:00pm ;

==

Wednesday 18th January 2023

U21 Premier:

Renmore v Athenry , at Maree Astro, 8:00pm ;

U21 Championship:

Corrib Celtic v Tuam Celtic , at Headford, 8:00pm ;

==

Thursday 19th January 2023

U17 Boys Premier :

Maree/Oranmore v Athenry , at Maree Astro, 8:00pm ;

==

Friday 20th January 2023

Western Hygiene Supplies Championship:

Tuam Celtic v Maree/Oranmore B, at Tuam, 7:30pm ;

Western Hygiene Supplies Division 2:

Maree/Oranmore C v Gort Utd , at Maree Astro, 8:15pm ;

U15 Boys Division 3:

Maree/Oranmore B v St Patricks , at Maree Astro, 7:15pm ;

==

Saturday 21st January 2023

U16 SFAI Trophy Girls:

Athenry v Manulla , at Athenry, 2:00pm ;

Arrow Harps v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Cleveragh Astro, 2:00pm ;

Stonepark v Corrib Celtic , at Stonepark, 2:00pm ;

Western Hygiene Supplies Premier:

Renmore v Galway Hibs , at Renmore, 2:00pm ;

Western Hygiene Supplies Championship:

Corrib Rangers v Mervue Utd B, at Westside, 2:00pm ;

West Coast Utd v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Letterfrack, 2:00pm ;

Colemanstown Utd v Craughwell United , at Colemanstown, 2:00pm ;

Loughrea v Dynamo Blues , at Loughrea, 2:00pm ;

Western Hygiene Supplies Division 1 :

Renmore B v Athenry B, at Renmore, 2:00pm ;

East Utd v Cois Fharraige , at Castle Park, 2:00pm ;

Western Hygiene Supplies Division 2:

Bearna Na Forbacha v Salthill Devon B, at Furbo, 2:00pm ;

Colga B v Kinvara Utd , at Clarinbridge, 2:00pm ;

Loughrea B v Galway Bohs , at Kiltullagh Astro, 5:00pm Note Venue;

Moyne Villa B v Kiltullagh , at Headford, 6:00pm ;

SFAI Cup U16 Girls:

Athenry v Manulla , at Athenry, 2:00pm ;

Connacht Cup U14 Boys:

Manulla v Knocknacarra , at Manulla FC, <> ;

U14 Boys Premier:

Maree/Oranmore v Mervue Utd , at Oranmore, 12:00pm ;

Knocknacarra v Salthill Devon , at Cappagh Park, 12:00pm ;

Colga v Athenry , at Clarinbridge, 12:00pm ;

Tuam Celtic v Ballinasloe Town , at Tuam, 12:00pm ;

U14 Boys Championship:

Cregmore/Claregalway v Kinvara Utd , at Cregmore, 12:00pm ;

Ramblers v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Leitrim, 12:00pm ;

Moyne Villa v Loughrea , at Headford, 12:00pm ;

U14 Division 1 Boys:

Kiltullagh v St Bernards , at Kiltullagh, 12:00pm ;

Mervue Utd B v Corrib Celtic , at Mervue, 12:00pm ;

Corofin Utd v Craughwell United , at Corofin, 12:00pm ;

Kilshanvey Utd v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Kilconly, 12:00pm ;

U14 Division 2 Boys:

MacDara v Ballinasloe Town B, at Carraroe Astro, 12:00pm ;

Bearna Na Forbacha B v Colemanstown Utd , at Furbo, 12:00pm ;

West Coast Utd v Maree/Oranmore B, at Letterfrack, 12:00pm ;

U14 Division 3 Boys:

Moyne Villa B v Corofin Utd B, at Headford, 10:30am ;

Colga B v Loughrea B, at Clarinbridge, 12:00pm ;

Renmore v East Galway Utd , at Renmore, 12:00pm ;

U14 Division 4 Boys:

Corrib Celtic B v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at Annaghdown, 12:00pm ;

MacDara B v West Utd , at Carraroe Astro, 12:00pm ;

Maree/Oranmore C v Athenry , at Oranmore, 12:00pm ;

U14 Division 5 Boys:

Oughterard B v Gort Utd , at New Village, 11:00am ;

Knocknacarra C v Kinvara Utd B, at Millers Lane, 12:00pm ;

U14 National Trophy Girls:

Castlebar Town v Mervue Utd , at TBC, <> ;

Carrick Town v East Galway Utd , at Mac Sharry Park Astro, 2:00pm ;

U14 Girls Connacht Cup :

Loughrea v Coolaney Utd , at Loughrea, 2:00pm ;

U14 Girls Connacht Shield:

Strand Celtic v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Strand Celtic, <> ;

Connacht Shield U12 Boys:

Kinvara Utd v Arrow Harps , at Kinvara, 2:00pm ;

U12 Boys Premier – Blue:

Salthill Devon v Maree/Oranmore , at Drom, 10:30am ;

Knocknacarra v Mervue Utd , at Cappagh Park, 10:30am ;

Cregmore/Claregalway v Athenry , at Cregmore, 2:00pm ;

U12 Boys Div 4 – Brown:

Maree/Oranmore Brown v Athenry Brown, at Oranmore, 10:30am ;

Corofin Utd Brown v Ballinasloe Town Brown, at Corofin, 10:30am ;

East Galway Utd v Knocknacarra Brown, at Kiltormer, 10:30am ;

Galway Bohs v Moyne Villa Brown, at Shantalla, 10:30am ;

U12 Boys Championship – Green:

Moyne Villa v Knocknacarra Green, at Headford, 10:30am ;

Corofin Utd v Tuam Celtic , at Corofin, 10:30am ;

Cregmore/Claregalway Green v Loughrea , at Cregmore, 10:30am ;

U12 Boys Div 2 – Maroon:

Kilshanvey Utd v Renmore , at Kilconly, 10:30am ;

St Bernards v Kiltullagh , at Abbeyknockmoy, 10:30am ;

Colga v Kinvara Utd , at Clarinbridge, 10:30am ;

Corrib Rangers v Craughwell United , at Westside Astro, 2:00pm ;

U12 Boys Div 6 – Navy:

Athenry Navy v Maree/Oranmore Navy, at Athenry, 10:30am ;

Kinvara Utd Navy v Loughrea Navy, at Kinvara, 10:30am ;

Merlin Woods Sports Club Navy v Craughwell United Navy, at Merlin Woods City Park, 10:30am ;

Cregmore/Claregalway Navy v Renmore Navy, at Cregmore, 12:30pm ;

U12 Boys Div 3 – Purple:

Athenry Purple v Tuam Celtic Purple, at Athenry, 10:30am ;

Gort Utd v Galway Hibs Purple, at Gort, 10:30am ;

Merlin Woods Sports Club v Colga , at Merlin Woods City Park, 10:30am ;

Bearna Na Forbacha v Colemanstown Utd , at Furbo, 10:30am ;

Oughterard Purple v West Coast Utd , at New Village, 12:00pm ;

U12 Boys Div 5 – Red:

Corrib Celtic Red v Salthill Devon Red, at Annaghdown, 10:30am ;

Knocknacarra Red v Kilshanvey Utd Red, at Cappagh Park, 10:30am ;

Bearna Na Forbacha Red v Maree/Oranmore Purple, at Furbo, 10:30am ;

Cregmore/Claregalway Red v St Bernards Red, at Cregmore, 12:30pm ;

U12 Boys Div 1 – Yellow:

Mervue Utd Yellow v Ballinasloe Town , at Mervue, 10:30am ;

Galway Hibs Yellow v Oughterard , at Bohermore, 10:30am ;

Salthill Devon Yellow v Corrib Celtic , at Drom, 10:30am ;

==

Sunday 22nd January 2023

U16 SFAI Trophy Girls:

Maree/Oranmore v St Johns , at Oranmore, 2:00pm ;

Western Hygiene Supplies Division 1 :

Corofin Utd v Moyne Villa , at Corofin, 11:00am ;

St Patricks v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Caherlistrane, 11:00am ;

Oughterard v MacDara , at New Village, 11:00am ;

FAI Junior Cup:

Athenry v Fairview Rangers , at Athenry, 2:00pm 5th Round;

Clonmullion FC v Salthill Devon , at TBC, 2:00pm 5th Round;

North End United v Colga , at North End United, 2:00pm 5th Round;

Ladies Connacht Shield:

Dunmore Town v Loughrea Rams, at Dunmore, 2:00pm QF;

Colga v Killala , at Clarinbridge, 2:00pm QF;

Kiltimagh-Knock Utd v Dynamo Blues , at TBC, 2:00pm QF;

GFA U19 Girls Premier:

Athenry v Moyne Villa , at Athenry, 2:00pm ;

Knocknacarra v Corrib Celtic , at Cappagh Park, 2:00pm ;

U18 Premier Boys:

Cregmore/Claregalway v Maree/Oranmore , at Cregmore, 11:00am ;

Mervue Utd v Salthill Devon , at Mervue, 11:00am ;

U18 Championship Boys:

Cois Fharraige v Renmore , at Carraroe Astro, 1:30pm ;

Kinvara Utd v Athenry , at Kinvara, 2:00pm ;

Bearna Na Forbacha v Oughterard , at Furbo, 2:00pm ;

U18 Division 1 Boys:

East Galway Utd v Craughwell United , at Kiltormer, 2:00pm ;

West Coast Utd v Corrib Rangers , at Letterfrack, 2:00pm ;

FAI U17 Cup Boys:

Knocknacarra v Fairview Rangers , at Cappagh Park, 2:30pm Round 4;

GFA U17 Girls Championship:

Colemanstown Utd v Oughterard , at Colemanstown, 2:00pm request;

U16 Boys Premier:

Mervue Utd v Moyne Villa , at Mervue, 11:00am ;

Salthill Devon v Athenry , at Drom, 11:00am ;

Knocknacarra v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Cappagh Park, 11:00am ;

U16 Boys Championship:

MacDara v Tuam Celtic , at Carraroe Astro, 11:00am ;

Knocknacarra B v Colemanstown Utd , at Cappagh Park, 11:00am ;

Cregmore/Claregalway v Colga , at Cregmore, 12:00pm ;

U16 Boys Division 1:

Kiltullagh v Corrib Celtic , at Kiltullagh, 11:00am ;

Cregmore/Claregalway B v Loughrea , at Cregmore, 11:00am ;

U16 Boys Division 2:

Kinvara Utd v Maree/Oranmore B, at Kinvara, 12:00pm ;

Oughterard v Galway Bohs , at New Village, 1:30pm ;

U16 Boys Division 3:

Bearna Na Forbacha C v Corrib Celtic B, at Furbo, 11:00am ;

Kiltullagh B v Moyne Villa B, at Kiltullagh, 11:00am ;

Tuam Celtic B v Knocknacarra C, at Tuam, 2:00pm ;

GFA U16 Girls:

Colga v Moyne Villa , at Clarinbridge, 2:00pm ;

Athenry v Kilshanvey Utd , at Athenry, 2:00pm ;

Bearna Na Forbacha v Maree/Oranmore , at Furbo, 2:00pm ;

U14 National Trophy Girls:

Corrib Celtic v Claremorris , at Annaghdown, 2:00pm ;

U14 Girls Connacht Shield:

Maree/Oranmore v Merville Utd , at Oranmore, 2:00pm ;

GFA U14 Girls Premier:

Knocknacarra v Salthill Devon , at Cappagh Park, 12:00pm ;

GFA U14 Girls Championship:

St Bernards v Moyne Villa , at Abbeyknockmoy, 12:00pm ;

Bearna Na Forbacha v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Furbo, 12:00pm ;

East Galway Utd v Knocknacarra B, at Kiltormer, 3:00pm ;

GFA U14 Girls Division 1:

Athenry B v Corrib Rangers , at Athenry, 12:00pm ;

Knocknacarra C v Maree/Oranmore B, at Cappagh Park, 12:00pm ;

Kilshanvey Utd v Oughterard , at Kilconly, 12:00pm ;

U12 National Trophy Girls:

Corofin Utd v Athenry , at Corofin, 10:00am ;

GFA U12 Girls Premier:

Colga v Maree/Oranmore , at Clarinbridge, 10:00am ;

Cregmore/Claregalway v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Cregmore, 10:00am ;

Salthill Devon v Colga , at Drom, 10:00am ;

Maree/Oranmore v Knocknacarra , at Oranmore, 10:00am ;

GFA U12 Girls Championship:

Colga B v Athenry , at Clarinbridge, 11:00am ;

Oughterard v Corrib Celtic , at New Village, 11:00am ;

Mervue Utd v Knocknacarra B, at Mervue, 11:00am ;

GFA U12 Girls Div 2:

Colga C v Loughrea , at Clarinbridge, 10:00am ;

Maree/Oranmore B v Corofin Utd , at Oranmore, 10:00am ;

Salthill Devon B v Kinvara Utd , at Drom, 10:00am ;

Cregmore/Claregalway B v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Cregmore, 10:00am ;

GFA U12 Girls Division 3:

Knocknacarra C v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Cappagh Park, 10:00am ;

Athenry B v Renmore , at Athenry, 10:00am ;

West Utd v Kiltullagh , at South Park, 10:00am ;

==

Tuesday 24th January 2023

U15 Boys Division 4:

Tuam Celtic B v Colemanstown Utd B, at Tuam, 7:30pm ;

==

Wednesday 25th January 2023

U21 Premier:

Maree/Oranmore v Mervue Utd , at Oranmore, 8:00pm ;

U21 Championship:

Cregmore/Claregalway v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Cregmore, 3:00pm ;

St Patricks v Tuam Celtic , at Caherlistrane, 3:00pm ;

Craughwell United v Dynamo Blues , at Craughwell, 8:00pm ;

Oughterard v Moyne Villa , at Headford, 8:00pm ;