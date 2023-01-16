SOCCER: Galway FA Fixtures (15th-25th January 2023)

Sunday 15th January 2023
Connacht Junior Cup:
St Bernards v Ballina Town , at Abbeyknockmoy, 2:00pm Game Not Played;
Manorhamilton Rangers v Dynamo Blues , at TBC, 2:00pm ;
Gort Utd v Moylough 79 FC , at Maree Astro, 4:30pm ;
Ladies GFA Cup:
Maree/Oranmore v Athenry , at Oranmore, 2:00pm ;
FAI Youth Inter-league Cup:
Galway League v Donegal District League , at Eamonn Deacy Park, 2:00pm Semi-Final;
U17 Boys Premier :
Salthill Devon v Knocknacarra , at Drom, 11:00am ;
Colemanstown Utd v Mervue Utd , at Kiltullagh Astro, 6:00pm ;
U17 Boys Division 1:
Oughterard v Cregmore/Claregalway , at New Village, 11:00am ;
Kilshanvey Utd v Tuam Celtic B, at Kilconly, 12:00pm ;
U17 Boys Division 2:
Maree/Oranmore B v Renmore , at Maree Astro, 11:00am ;
U17 GFA Girls Cup:
Colga v Salthill Devon , at Clarinbridge, 12:00pm ;
GFA U15 Girls Championship:
Moyne Villa v Kilshanvey Utd , at Headford, 12:00pm ;
U15 GFA Girls Prem/Champ Cup:
Maree/Oranmore v Oughterard , at Oranmore, 12:00pm ;
Corrib Celtic v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Annaghdown, 1:30pm ;
Connacht Cup U14 Boys:
Athenry v Killoe Celtic FC , at Kiltullagh Astro, 4:00pm ;
U13 GFA Girls Prem/Champ Cup:
Maree/Oranmore v Corrib Celtic , at Oranmore, 10:00am ;
Cregmore/Claregalway v Colga , at Cregmore, 10:00am ;
U13 GFA Div 1/2 Cup:
Colga B v St Bernards , at Clarinbridge, 10:00am ;
Kilshanvey Utd v Craughwell United , at Kilconly, 10:00am ;
Moyne Villa B v Kinvara Utd , at Headford, 2:00pm ;
==
Monday 16th January 2023
U12 Boys Premier – Blue:
Knocknacarra v Salthill Devon , at Cappagh Park, 6:00pm ;
==
Wednesday 18th January 2023
U21 Premier:
Renmore v Athenry , at Maree Astro, 8:00pm ;
U21 Championship:
Corrib Celtic v Tuam Celtic , at Headford, 8:00pm ;
==
Thursday 19th January 2023
U17 Boys Premier :
Maree/Oranmore v Athenry , at Maree Astro, 8:00pm ;
==
Friday 20th January 2023
Western Hygiene Supplies Championship:
Tuam Celtic v Maree/Oranmore B, at Tuam, 7:30pm ;
Western Hygiene Supplies Division 2:
Maree/Oranmore C v Gort Utd , at Maree Astro, 8:15pm ;
U15 Boys Division 3:
Maree/Oranmore B v St Patricks , at Maree Astro, 7:15pm ;
==
Saturday 21st January 2023
U16 SFAI Trophy Girls:
Athenry v Manulla , at Athenry, 2:00pm ;
Arrow Harps v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Cleveragh Astro, 2:00pm ;
Stonepark v Corrib Celtic , at Stonepark, 2:00pm ;
Western Hygiene Supplies Premier:
Renmore v Galway Hibs , at Renmore, 2:00pm ;
Western Hygiene Supplies Championship:
Corrib Rangers v Mervue Utd B, at Westside, 2:00pm ;
West Coast Utd v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Letterfrack, 2:00pm ;
Colemanstown Utd v Craughwell United , at Colemanstown, 2:00pm ;
Loughrea v Dynamo Blues , at Loughrea, 2:00pm ;
Western Hygiene Supplies Division 1 :
Renmore B v Athenry B, at Renmore, 2:00pm ;
East Utd v Cois Fharraige , at Castle Park, 2:00pm ;
Western Hygiene Supplies Division 2:
Bearna Na Forbacha v Salthill Devon B, at Furbo, 2:00pm ;
Colga B v Kinvara Utd , at Clarinbridge, 2:00pm ;
Loughrea B v Galway Bohs , at Kiltullagh Astro, 5:00pm Note Venue;
Moyne Villa B v Kiltullagh , at Headford, 6:00pm ;
SFAI Cup U16 Girls:
Athenry v Manulla , at Athenry, 2:00pm ;
Connacht Cup U14 Boys:
Manulla v Knocknacarra , at Manulla FC, <> ;
U14 Boys Premier:
Maree/Oranmore v Mervue Utd , at Oranmore, 12:00pm ;
Knocknacarra v Salthill Devon , at Cappagh Park, 12:00pm ;
Colga v Athenry , at Clarinbridge, 12:00pm ;
Tuam Celtic v Ballinasloe Town , at Tuam, 12:00pm ;
U14 Boys Championship:
Cregmore/Claregalway v Kinvara Utd , at Cregmore, 12:00pm ;
Ramblers v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Leitrim, 12:00pm ;
Moyne Villa v Loughrea , at Headford, 12:00pm ;
U14 Division 1 Boys:
Kiltullagh v St Bernards , at Kiltullagh, 12:00pm ;
Mervue Utd B v Corrib Celtic , at Mervue, 12:00pm ;
Corofin Utd v Craughwell United , at Corofin, 12:00pm ;
Kilshanvey Utd v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Kilconly, 12:00pm ;
U14 Division 2 Boys:
MacDara v Ballinasloe Town B, at Carraroe Astro, 12:00pm ;
Bearna Na Forbacha B v Colemanstown Utd , at Furbo, 12:00pm ;
West Coast Utd v Maree/Oranmore B, at Letterfrack, 12:00pm ;
U14 Division 3 Boys:
Moyne Villa B v Corofin Utd B, at Headford, 10:30am ;
Colga B v Loughrea B, at Clarinbridge, 12:00pm ;
Renmore v East Galway Utd , at Renmore, 12:00pm ;
U14 Division 4 Boys:
Corrib Celtic B v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at Annaghdown, 12:00pm ;
MacDara B v West Utd , at Carraroe Astro, 12:00pm ;
Maree/Oranmore C v Athenry , at Oranmore, 12:00pm ;
U14 Division 5 Boys:
Oughterard B v Gort Utd , at New Village, 11:00am ;
Knocknacarra C v Kinvara Utd B, at Millers Lane, 12:00pm ;
U14 National Trophy Girls:
Castlebar Town v Mervue Utd , at TBC, <> ;
Carrick Town v East Galway Utd , at Mac Sharry Park Astro, 2:00pm ;
U14 Girls Connacht Cup :
Loughrea v Coolaney Utd , at Loughrea, 2:00pm ;
U14 Girls Connacht Shield:
Strand Celtic v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Strand Celtic, <> ;
Connacht Shield U12 Boys:
Kinvara Utd v Arrow Harps , at Kinvara, 2:00pm ;
U12 Boys Premier – Blue:
Salthill Devon v Maree/Oranmore , at Drom, 10:30am ;
Knocknacarra v Mervue Utd , at Cappagh Park, 10:30am ;
Cregmore/Claregalway v Athenry , at Cregmore, 2:00pm ;
U12 Boys Div 4 – Brown:
Maree/Oranmore Brown v Athenry Brown, at Oranmore, 10:30am ;
Corofin Utd Brown v Ballinasloe Town Brown, at Corofin, 10:30am ;
East Galway Utd v Knocknacarra Brown, at Kiltormer, 10:30am ;
Galway Bohs v Moyne Villa Brown, at Shantalla, 10:30am ;
U12 Boys Championship – Green:
Moyne Villa v Knocknacarra Green, at Headford, 10:30am ;
Corofin Utd v Tuam Celtic , at Corofin, 10:30am ;
Cregmore/Claregalway Green v Loughrea , at Cregmore, 10:30am ;
U12 Boys Div 2 – Maroon:
Kilshanvey Utd v Renmore , at Kilconly, 10:30am ;
St Bernards v Kiltullagh , at Abbeyknockmoy, 10:30am ;
Colga v Kinvara Utd , at Clarinbridge, 10:30am ;
Corrib Rangers v Craughwell United , at Westside Astro, 2:00pm ;
U12 Boys Div 6 – Navy:
Athenry Navy v Maree/Oranmore Navy, at Athenry, 10:30am ;
Kinvara Utd Navy v Loughrea Navy, at Kinvara, 10:30am ;
Merlin Woods Sports Club Navy v Craughwell United Navy, at Merlin Woods City Park, 10:30am ;
Cregmore/Claregalway Navy v Renmore Navy, at Cregmore, 12:30pm ;
U12 Boys Div 3 – Purple:
Athenry Purple v Tuam Celtic Purple, at Athenry, 10:30am ;
Gort Utd v Galway Hibs Purple, at Gort, 10:30am ;
Merlin Woods Sports Club v Colga , at Merlin Woods City Park, 10:30am ;
Bearna Na Forbacha v Colemanstown Utd , at Furbo, 10:30am ;
Oughterard Purple v West Coast Utd , at New Village, 12:00pm ;
U12 Boys Div 5 – Red:
Corrib Celtic Red v Salthill Devon Red, at Annaghdown, 10:30am ;
Knocknacarra Red v Kilshanvey Utd Red, at Cappagh Park, 10:30am ;
Bearna Na Forbacha Red v Maree/Oranmore Purple, at Furbo, 10:30am ;
Cregmore/Claregalway Red v St Bernards Red, at Cregmore, 12:30pm ;
U12 Boys Div 1 – Yellow:
Mervue Utd Yellow v Ballinasloe Town , at Mervue, 10:30am ;
Galway Hibs Yellow v Oughterard , at Bohermore, 10:30am ;
Salthill Devon Yellow v Corrib Celtic , at Drom, 10:30am ;
==
Sunday 22nd January 2023
U16 SFAI Trophy Girls:
Maree/Oranmore v St Johns , at Oranmore, 2:00pm ;
Western Hygiene Supplies Division 1 :
Corofin Utd v Moyne Villa , at Corofin, 11:00am ;
St Patricks v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Caherlistrane, 11:00am ;
Oughterard v MacDara , at New Village, 11:00am ;
FAI Junior Cup:
Athenry v Fairview Rangers , at Athenry, 2:00pm 5th Round;
Clonmullion FC v Salthill Devon , at TBC, 2:00pm 5th Round;
North End United v Colga , at North End United, 2:00pm 5th Round;
Ladies Connacht Shield:
Dunmore Town v Loughrea Rams, at Dunmore, 2:00pm QF;
Colga v Killala , at Clarinbridge, 2:00pm QF;
Kiltimagh-Knock Utd v Dynamo Blues , at TBC, 2:00pm QF;
GFA U19 Girls Premier:
Athenry v Moyne Villa , at Athenry, 2:00pm ;
Knocknacarra v Corrib Celtic , at Cappagh Park, 2:00pm ;
U18 Premier Boys:
Cregmore/Claregalway v Maree/Oranmore , at Cregmore, 11:00am ;
Mervue Utd v Salthill Devon , at Mervue, 11:00am ;
U18 Championship Boys:
Cois Fharraige v Renmore , at Carraroe Astro, 1:30pm ;
Kinvara Utd v Athenry , at Kinvara, 2:00pm ;
Bearna Na Forbacha v Oughterard , at Furbo, 2:00pm ;
U18 Division 1 Boys:
East Galway Utd v Craughwell United , at Kiltormer, 2:00pm ;
West Coast Utd v Corrib Rangers , at Letterfrack, 2:00pm ;
FAI U17 Cup Boys:
Knocknacarra v Fairview Rangers , at Cappagh Park, 2:30pm Round 4;
GFA U17 Girls Championship:
Colemanstown Utd v Oughterard , at Colemanstown, 2:00pm request;
U16 Boys Premier:
Mervue Utd v Moyne Villa , at Mervue, 11:00am ;
Salthill Devon v Athenry , at Drom, 11:00am ;
Knocknacarra v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Cappagh Park, 11:00am ;
U16 Boys Championship:
MacDara v Tuam Celtic , at Carraroe Astro, 11:00am ;
Knocknacarra B v Colemanstown Utd , at Cappagh Park, 11:00am ;
Cregmore/Claregalway v Colga , at Cregmore, 12:00pm ;
U16 Boys Division 1:
Kiltullagh v Corrib Celtic , at Kiltullagh, 11:00am ;
Cregmore/Claregalway B v Loughrea , at Cregmore, 11:00am ;
U16 Boys Division 2:
Kinvara Utd v Maree/Oranmore B, at Kinvara, 12:00pm ;
Oughterard v Galway Bohs , at New Village, 1:30pm ;
U16 Boys Division 3:
Bearna Na Forbacha C v Corrib Celtic B, at Furbo, 11:00am ;
Kiltullagh B v Moyne Villa B, at Kiltullagh, 11:00am ;
Tuam Celtic B v Knocknacarra C, at Tuam, 2:00pm ;
GFA U16 Girls:
Colga v Moyne Villa , at Clarinbridge, 2:00pm ;
Athenry v Kilshanvey Utd , at Athenry, 2:00pm ;
Bearna Na Forbacha v Maree/Oranmore , at Furbo, 2:00pm ;
U14 National Trophy Girls:
Corrib Celtic v Claremorris , at Annaghdown, 2:00pm ;
U14 Girls Connacht Shield:
Maree/Oranmore v Merville Utd , at Oranmore, 2:00pm ;
GFA U14 Girls Premier:
Knocknacarra v Salthill Devon , at Cappagh Park, 12:00pm ;
GFA U14 Girls Championship:
St Bernards v Moyne Villa , at Abbeyknockmoy, 12:00pm ;
Bearna Na Forbacha v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Furbo, 12:00pm ;
East Galway Utd v Knocknacarra B, at Kiltormer, 3:00pm ;
GFA U14 Girls Division 1:
Athenry B v Corrib Rangers , at Athenry, 12:00pm ;
Knocknacarra C v Maree/Oranmore B, at Cappagh Park, 12:00pm ;
Kilshanvey Utd v Oughterard , at Kilconly, 12:00pm ;
U12 National Trophy Girls:
Corofin Utd v Athenry , at Corofin, 10:00am ;
GFA U12 Girls Premier:
Colga v Maree/Oranmore , at Clarinbridge, 10:00am ;
Cregmore/Claregalway v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Cregmore, 10:00am ;
Salthill Devon v Colga , at Drom, 10:00am ;
Maree/Oranmore v Knocknacarra , at Oranmore, 10:00am ;
GFA U12 Girls Championship:
Colga B v Athenry , at Clarinbridge, 11:00am ;
Oughterard v Corrib Celtic , at New Village, 11:00am ;
Mervue Utd v Knocknacarra B, at Mervue, 11:00am ;
GFA U12 Girls Div 2:
Colga C v Loughrea , at Clarinbridge, 10:00am ;
Maree/Oranmore B v Corofin Utd , at Oranmore, 10:00am ;
Salthill Devon B v Kinvara Utd , at Drom, 10:00am ;
Cregmore/Claregalway B v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Cregmore, 10:00am ;
GFA U12 Girls Division 3:
Knocknacarra C v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Cappagh Park, 10:00am ;
Athenry B v Renmore , at Athenry, 10:00am ;
West Utd v Kiltullagh , at South Park, 10:00am ;
==
Tuesday 24th January 2023
U15 Boys Division 4:
Tuam Celtic B v Colemanstown Utd B, at Tuam, 7:30pm ;
==
Wednesday 25th January 2023
U21 Premier:
Maree/Oranmore v Mervue Utd , at Oranmore, 8:00pm ;
U21 Championship:
Cregmore/Claregalway v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Cregmore, 3:00pm ;
St Patricks v Tuam Celtic , at Caherlistrane, 3:00pm ;
Craughwell United v Dynamo Blues , at Craughwell, 8:00pm ;
Oughterard v Moyne Villa , at Headford, 8:00pm ;