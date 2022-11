The draw for the fourth round of the FAI Junior Cup took place on Tuesday (8th November) and Galway are well represented.

Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty reports.

FAI Junior Cup Round 4 (games involving Galway teams)

Verona FC vs Colga FC

Tuam Celtic vs Avenue United

Tallaght Town AFC vs Salthill Devon FC

Ringmahon Rangers vs Athenry FC