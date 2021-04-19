SOCCER: Galway City Council & FAI Unveil New Football Development Officer

print

Galway City Council is delighted to announce the appointment of Emer Flatley by the FAI as the new Football Development Officer for Galway City.

Emer takes over from Nigel Keady, who held the position for the past 11 years. We wish Nigel all the best in his new role as FAI Regional Manager.

The Galway CityFootball Development Officer role supports grass roots clubs in the city as well as the delivery of programmes to increase participation in football among more disadvantaged groups in the city.

Chief Executive Brendan McGrath said, “I welcome the appointment of Emer as Galway City Football Development Officer and wish her well in the role.

“Participation in sports in the city is important for the health and well-being of all.

“Partnering with the FAI in co-funding this position highlights Galway City Council’s support for the provision of physical activity programmes at a grassroots level across all ages and abilities across all our communities.”

FAI Regional Manager Nigel Keady said: “We are delighted with this announcement as we continue the strong partnership with Galway City Council.

“As our new Football Development Officer for Galway City, Emer will assist with the development of football in local communities, grassroots clubs and with our volunteers through various inclusion programmes, coaching and the promotion of football.”

Football has proven to be an excellent tool to engage with a broad number of communities, and this facilitates positive social inclusion.

Looking forward to the role, Emer Flatley said: “I’m delighted to have the opportunity to step into the role of Football Development Officer and continue to work alongside the Galway City Council to provide a multitude of programs throughout the city.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for me to continue on the great work that has been done previously, and help increase participation in football in Galway.”

The role of the Football Development Officer is to assist the FAI and Galway City Council achieve specific targets through the delivery of football development programmes across the community while developing partnerships and coordination between the relevant stakeholders and maximising their involvement in the development of football in Galway City.