SOCCER: Four Galway Winners Selected For Spar FAI Primary Schools 5s Finals

Four Galway schools are among 28 travelling to the Aviva Stadium tomorrow week (17th May) for the finals of the SPAR FAI Primary Schools 5.

Castlegar School contest the Boys A Cup, while Letterfrack National School compete in the Girls A Cup.

Gaelscoil di hIde are in the Boys/Mixed C Cup competition, while Scoil Mhuire, Galway will battle in the Girls ‘C’ Cup.

The SPAR FAI Primary School 5s will return to Aviva Stadium on May 17th for Finals Day with 28 schools selected to take part in what promises to be a memorable day.

The SPAR FAI Primary School 5s is a fun five-a-side programme that caters for boys and girls in 4th, 5th and 6th class and participation in the programme has increased a spectacular 196% since 2015 when SPAR took over sponsorship, and this year making it the largest programme of its kind in Ireland.

This year saw 1,081 schools take part with 56,212 students involved. It was also the first year that Special Schools (Football For All element) participated, with 16 schools making the most of the experience.

An Early Bird Draw took place in February with 41 prize winners and more Coach Education prizes to be announced soon. Now, though, the focus is on Finals Day at the Aviva Stadium with students all around the country set to descend on the home of Irish football.

Colin Donnelly, SPAR Sales Director said: “SPAR is very proud to continue to support grassroots football through the fabulously inclusive SPAR FAI Primary School 5s Programme. Over the seven years of our sponsorship, the Programme has grown year-on-year and is now the largest grassroots football programme of its kind in Ireland.

“Our independent network of local community SPAR retailers have been very supportive of this wonderful Programme and its sense of fun and inclusivity, and we are all looking forward to enjoying this year’s finals event in the Aviva Stadium.”



FAI CEO Jonathan Hill said: “It is fantastic that so many children will get to play in the Aviva Stadium on the same pitch that they watch their heroes from the Republic of Ireland team play on. Building that connection from Grassroots Football to the top level is essential and a key part of the 2022-2025 FAI Strategy.

“It is very encouraging to see over 55,000 children take part in the SPAR FAI Primary School 5s Programme this year and the 45% participation of girls stands out, as the promotion of Girls and Women’s Football is extremely important to the growth of the game in this country.

“SPAR have been brilliant partners in developing this Programme over the last seven years and we look forward to working with them to make the Finals Day a huge success.”

2022 Finalists

Football For All

Team #1 Leinster | Catherine Mc Auley N.S., Dublin

Team #2 Leinster | Scoil Chiarain, Dublin

Team #3 Munster | Goggins Hill N.S., Cork

Team #4 Ulster | St Bernadette’s Special School, Letterkenny

A’ Schools Cup

Boys/Mixed, Small Schools

Connacht | Castlegar School, Galway

Leinster | Ballymurn N.S., Wexford

Munster | Thomastown N.S., Tipperary

Ulster | Scoil Mhuire, Monaghan

Girls ‘A’ Schools Cup

Girls Only, Small Schools

Connacht | Letterfrack N.S., Galway

Leinster | Ballynacargy N.S., Westmeath

Munster | Kilkishen N.S., Clare

Ulster | Scoil Cholmcille, Donegal

B’ Schools Cup

Boys/Mixed Medium Schools

Connacht | Scoil Mhuire gan Smal, Sligo

Leinster | Pearstown N.S., Wexford

Munster | Ardfield N.S., Cork

Ulster |St. Francis’ N.S., Donegal

Girls ‘B’ Schools Cup

Girls Only, Medium Schools

Connacht | St Clares P.S., Leitrim

Leinster | Sacred Heart N.S., Wicklow

Munster | Convent Primary School, Cork

Ulster | Scoil Naomh Comcille, Donegal

C’ Schools Cup

Boys/Mixed, Large Schools

Connacht | Gaelscoil de hIde, Galway

Leinster | St. Paul’s, Meath

Munster | Summercove N.S., Cork

Ulster | Scoil Mhuire B&C, Donegal

Girls ‘C’ Schools Cup

Girls Only, Large Schools

Connacht | Scoil Mhuire, Galway

Leinster | Scoil Bhríde, Meath

Munster | St Marys Convent Primary, Tipperary

Ulster | Scoil Iosagain, Donegal

For more information visit www.fai.ie/SPARPrimarySchool5s