SOCCER: Four Galway Players in Republic of Ireland Centenary Shield Squad against Northern Ireland

Four Galway players are included in the Republic of Ireland under-18 squad for their final game in the Centenary Shield against Northern Ireland.

Presentation Headford’s Brian Cunningham and Merlin College’s James Lukau are alongside Clarin College Athenry duo Adam and Mark O’Halloran.

Kick-off at Blanchflower Park on Thursday is 7pm.

The Republic of Ireland Schools will conclude the 2023 SAFIB hummel Centenary Shield when they make the short trip to Belfast to take on Northern Ireland on Thursday evening, March 30 (KO 7.0)

The Irish students have only managed to secure one point from three games following a scoreless draw to hosts Scotland and two consecutive losses: the first to Wales (3-4) in Wexford and to England (1-3) in Athlone last Friday.

Head Coach John McShane has made a number of changes to the squad to face Northern Ireland as he rotates his 22-man squad for this final outing.

There are first call-ups for defender Daniel Kelly (Rice College, Westport) and goalkeeper Dara Kavanagh (De La Salle College, Waterford) who returns from injury. James Lukau (Merlin College, Galway) and Mark O’Halloran (Clarin College, Athenry) also retain their place in the squad following debut appearances against England.

Senan Mullen (St. Aidan’s Comprehensive School, Cootehill) missed out on the England clash due to injury so McShane will be hoping the young Cavan star can pass a late fitness test. He will also have to assess the fitness of Clonkeen College grad Stephen Mohan who picked up a knock just after the hour mark against England and had to be substituted.

Missing out on Thursday’s encounter is St. Francis College, Rochestown pupil Ryan Delaney who started all three games for the Republic of Ireland and Leinster duo Callum Bonner (St. Patrick’s Classical School, Navan) and Aidan Russell Vargas (Lusk Community College). The trio were impressive throughout this season’s campaign.

As the Shield is now out of reach for the Republic of Ireland, it’s pride that the team will be playing for as they go in search of their first win. The Irish have been unfortunate with the results given they played well and dominated in Glasgow as well as having an Aidan Russell Vargas chalked off for off-side late on against Wales which could have given them the win.

Thursday’s opponents, Northern Ireland will look to bounce back from a 3-1 defeat away to Wales last Thursday while they also opened their campaign with a draw against the Scots (1-1). Simon Nicks will see out his debut season with a tasty tie away to England on April 14.

Wales are in the driving seat midway through the 10-match series as they’ve taken all six points on offer with a victory away to the Republic and a home win against Northern Ireland racking up 7 goals in two games. They play Scotland on April 13 and conclude the series when England host them on April 28. The reigning Champions are in fine form and will look to hold onto the Shield for another season.

England could also be in contention, as they’ve only played one game thus far as they prepare for Scotland on Friday night. The English will be hoping the momentum they earned in Athlone will see them gain the edge on the tartan army.

The Republic of Ireland vs Northern Ireland match will be streamed live via Recast on for £3 https://watch.recast.tv/video/5l77n?referrer=6oWNg (300 credits required to view full game).

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND SCHOOLS | Daithí FOLAN (Belvedere College, Dublin), Daniel KELLY (Rice College, Westport) Jonathan ADEDEJI (St. Mary’s Secondary School, Edenderry), Jesse DEMPSEY (Wexford CBS), Eli ROONEY (Summerhill College, Sligo), Niall HOLAHAN (Carrick on Shannon Community School), Senan MULLEN (St. Aidan’s Comprehensive School, Cootehill), Arran HEALY (Coláiste Choilm, Ballincollig), Peter GROGAN (St. Mary’s CBS, Carlow), Brian CUNNINGHAM (Presentation College, Headford), Stephen MOHAN (Clonkeen College, Blackrock), Rhys KELLY NOONAN (Coláiste Muire, Crosshaven), Adam O’HALLARON (Clarin College, Athenry), Mark O’HALLORAN (Clarin College, Athenry), James LUKAU (Merlin College, Galway), Dara KAVANAGH (De La Salle College, Waterford)

MANAGEMENT | John McSHANE, Head Coach (Loreto Secondary School, Bray), Derek O’BRIEN, Coach (Ardscoil na Mara, Tramore) Ollie HORGAN, Coach (St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny), Martin CAVANAGH, Equipment Manager (Carndonagh Community School), Michael McGLYNN (Physio), Dr. Aidan O’COLMAIN (Team Doctor)

2023 SAFIB hummel Centenary Shield Results & Fixtures

RESULTS

Thursday, February 23 Scotland 0-0 Republic of Ireland Renfrew FC

Thursday, March 2 Northern Ireland 1-1 Scotland Blanchflower Park

Thursday, March 9 Republic of Ireland 3-4 Wales Ferrycarrig Park, Wexford

Thursday, March 23 Wales 3-1 Northern Ireland Britton Ferry FC

Friday, March 24 Republic of Ireland 1-3 England Athlone Town AFC

FIXTURES

Thursday, March 30 Northern Ireland vs Republic of Ireland Blanchflower Park

Friday, March 31 Scotland vs England Broadwood Stadium

Thursday, April 13 Wales vs Scotland Colwyn Bay FC

Friday, April 14 England vs Northern Ireland Billericay Town FC

Friday, April 28 England vs Wales Hednesford Town FC

All games kick off at 7pm