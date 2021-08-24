SOCCER: FAI Cup Draws Completed At Junior, Under 17 and Youth

print

The opening draws for the FAI Centenary Junior Cup as well as the under 17 and Youth Cup draws have been completed.

Leagues are paired together meaning there’s plenty of Galway and Roscommon derbies to look forward to.

The preliminary round for the FAI Centenary Junior Cup is set to be played by the week ending Sunday, September 12 with the first round set to get underway by the week ending Sunday, September 26.

The preliminary round of the FAI Centenary Under 17 Cup is set to get underway in the week ending Sunday, September 12 whilst the first round of the competition begins the week ending Sunday, October 3.

The preliminary round of the FAI Centenary Youth Cup is set to get underway in the week ending Sunday, September 19 whilst the first round will begin the week ending Sunday, October 10.