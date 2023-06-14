SOCCER: Doyle scoops SSE Airtricity / LOIW Player of the Month for May

Peamount United’s Sadhbh Doyle has been named the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division Player of the Month.

The Galway native scored four goals overall, including two against Galway United, to help her club build a six-point advantage.

Sadhbh Doyle has enjoyed quite the season so far and winning the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division Player of the Month for May is fully justified.

The Galway native has helped Peamount United open up a six-point lead at the top of the League, scoring four goals overall and proving to be instrumental in her team’s attacking play.

Doyle has been selected for Team of the Week on six occasions and her recent form has been particularly eye-catching with a brace against Galway United and the winning goal away to Shelbourne.

“Winning the Player of the Month Award is just a reflection on how well Peamount are doing this season,” said Doyle.

“We had a really good pre-season behind us and I sensed from the start of the year that things would go well for us and luckily enough they have. So we’re really happy to be where we are. But it’s not luck either, it’s well deserved.

“I think this year is very open. Looking at the table now coming into the break, it’s really hard to predict who is going to be at the top. There is only a few points between the teams so it could go any way, which is exciting and it’s good for the League.”

Leanne Sheill, SSE Airtricity Marketing Manager, said: “Congratulations to Sadhbh Doyle of Peamount United on being named the SSE Airtricity Player of the Month for May. She has been instrumental to Peamount United’s strong start to the season that sees them top of the table currently.

“This season seems be even more competitive than last season with so many teams performing so well and narrowly separated towards the top of the table. And the level of support across the country has been brilliant to see with attendances rising and the attendance record being broken several times already this season. As proud sponsor of the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division, we’re excited to see how the rest of the season will unfold.”

Doyle topped the voting ahead of team-mate Karen Duggan and Bohemians midfielder Mia Dodd.

2023 SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division Player of the Month

March | Megan Smyth-Lynch (Shelbourne)

April | Jenna Slattery (Galway United)

May | Sadhbh Doyle (Peamount United)