After four games unbeaten, Galway United are back on the road this week against DLR Waves in the SSE Airtricity League Women’s Premier Division (Saturday, 29th April).

The Tribeswomen are currently fourth, five points ahead of their opponents.

Galway United manager Phil Trill has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Kick-off at the UCD Bowl on Saturday is 4pm.