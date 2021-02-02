SOCCER: Dara Costelloe Signs For Premier League’s Burnley

print

Galway United’s Dara Costelloe has signed for Premier League side Burnley’s academy.

The Limerick teenager joined the under 15s at Eamonn Deacy Park in 2017

He made his first team debut the following year against Finn Harps, at just 15 years old.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR