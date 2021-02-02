Sport SOCCER: Dara Costelloe Signs For Premier League’s Burnley 2 February 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email print Galway United’s Dara Costelloe has signed for Premier League side Burnley’s academy. The Limerick teenager joined the under 15s at Eamonn Deacy Park in 2017 He made his first team debut the following year against Finn Harps, at just 15 years old. Best wishes to Dara Costelloe, who has today signed with Burnley's academy side.Dara joined our under-15 side in 2017, and he made his first team debut as a 15-year-old against Finn Harps in 2018.Dara continued to play first team and under-19 football with the club in 2019. https://t.co/8iGLDcsAnW pic.twitter.com/Nc8tqG9J5W— Galway United (@GalwayUnitedFC) February 1, 2021