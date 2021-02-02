SOCCER: Dara Costelloe Signs For Premier League’s Burnley

Best wishes to Dara Costelloe, who has today signed with Burnley's academy side.



Dara joined our under-15 side in 2017, and he made his first team debut as a 15-year-old against Finn Harps in 2018.



Dara continued to play first team and under-19 football with the club in 2019. https://t.co/8iGLDcsAnW pic.twitter.com/Nc8tqG9J5W