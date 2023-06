Corofin United are the Joe Ryan Cup champions after they beat Cois Fharraige 4-0 on Wednesday evening (31st May).

Dylan Wall, Enda Fleming, Barry and Alan O’Donovan got the goals in Eamonn Deacy Park.

Darragh Fahy, part of the Corofin United management team, chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty.