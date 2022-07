Galway United were held to a scoreless draw last Friday (15th July) leaving them one point behind Cork City at the top of the First Division.

They managed this point despite playing over 75 minutes with just 10 men after Ed McCarthy was sent off in the first half.

Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins reports.

Afterwards, Jonathan caught up with Galway United manager John Caulfield.

Galway United’s next game is away to Athlone Town next Friday (22nd July). Kick-off at Athlone Town Stadium is 7.45pm.