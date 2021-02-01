SOCCER: Conor Shaughnessy Signs For Rochdale

print

Oughterard’s Conor Shaughnessy has signed for Rochdale AFC from Leeds United.

As clubs finalise moves on transfer deadline day in England (Monday), the 24-year-old has penned an 18-month deal at the Crown Oil Arena after four years in Elland Road.

Conor played 15 times for Leeds after signing in 2017 and also had loan spells at Hearts, Mansfield Town and Burton Albion.

He previously represented Reading and was under-17 captain when they famously beat Manchester United in Carrington.

Conor’s brother Joe currently plays for St. Mirren in Scotland.