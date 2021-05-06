SOCCER: Connacht Competitions Cancelled For This Season

print

The Connacht Football Association has confirmed that all Provincial Competitions scheduled for the 2020-21 season are officially cancelled.

Many leagues are in the process of playing some form of competition once allowed to do so from June 7th 2021 and to facilitate these competitions, it has been decided that Provincial Competitions would only cause fixture congestion.

Subject to Government guidelines and the continued return to normality, all Connacht FA Competitions will resume as usual in September 2021.