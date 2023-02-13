SOCCER: Colga FC Qualify for the FAI Junior Cup Quarter-Finals

Colga FC became Galway’s last team standing in this year’s FAI Junior Cup following a penalty shoot-out win over Clare’s Avenue United on Saturday (11th February).

Boris Ajang grabbed an equaliser for Colga after Avenue had taken the lead and it finished 1-1 following normal and extra-time.

Mark Greaney saved three penalties during the shoot-out while Peter Greaney got the winner giving Colga a 3-0 win and putting them into Tuesday’s final-eight draw.

Afterwards, goalkeeper Mark Greaney caught up with Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty.

Mike also had a word with Colga FC manager Iggy Greaney.

Salthill Devon were beaten 2-1 by Buncrana Harps on Sunday (12th February), leaving Colga as Galway’s last remaining team.

Moylough ’79 were 2-1 winners over Aughanagh Celtic yesterday in the fourth round of the Connacht Junior Cup. Mervue United beat Corrib Celtic 3-1.

One game is provisionally fixed for next Sunday. Renmore are due to host Strand Celtic at 2pm.

With the weekend’s soccer round-up, here’s Mike Rafferty.