SOCCER: Colga FC Heading To Wexford for FAI Junior Cup Quarter-Final

Colga FC are away to Wexford’s Gorey Rangers in the FAI Junior Cup quarter-finals.

That tie takes place the weekend ending Sunday, 5th March. The winners host Donegal’s Buncrana Hearts or Tipperary’s St. Michael’s four weeks later.

==

St. Michael’s AFC are set to travel to Inishowen to take on Buncrana Hearts in the FAI Junior Cup quarter-finals.

Buncrana Hearts, who beat Salthill Devon in the sixth round, will host the Tipperary and Southern District League outfit in the last eight with an away tie for winners in the semi-final.

Wexford’s Gorey Rangers will welcome Colga FC from Galway whilst Ballynanty Rovers will travel from Limerick to Killarney Celtic and finally, Newmarket Celtic will host either Crumlin United or Sandyhill Shangan, who are set to play on Saturday, February 18th.

The draw was completed at FAI HQ, Abbotstown by FAI Referee Rob Hennessy and Competitions Manager Fran Gavin with the FAI Junior Cup final scheduled for Sunday, April 30th.

==

FAI Junior Cup – Quarter-Final Draw

Gorey Rangers v Colga FC

Buncrana Hearts v St. Michael’s AFC

Newmarket Celtic v Crumlin United or Sandyhill Shangan

Killarney Celtic v Ballynanty Rovers

All fixtures set to be played the week ending Sunday, March 5

FAI Junior Cup – Semi-Final Draw

Newmarket Celtic or Crumlin United or Sandyhill Shangan v Killarney Celtic or Ballynanty Rovers

Gorey Rangers or Colga FC v Buncrana Hearts or St. Michael’s AFC

All fixtures set to be played the week ending Sunday, April 2