SOCCER: Coláiste na Coiribe Crowned Connacht Junior Girls Champions

Photo (c) Colaiste na Coiribe Twitter

Coláiste na Coiribe created history on Tuesday (31st January) when they were crowned Connacht Junior Girls Champions for the first time ever.

Caitlin Joyce’s equaliser before half-time was vital against Mount St. Michael Secondary School, Claremorris as the game finished 1-1 after normal and extra time.

Penalties were eventually needed to separate the teams and the Galway school prevailed 3-2 to secure an All-Ireland semi-final place in March.

Afterwards, Coláiste na Coiribe manager Caroline Ní Ghríofa chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly

