SOCCER: Cobh Ramblers 1-1 Galway United (Airtricity League Report and Reaction)

Galway United were held to a draw last Friday (7th July) by Cobh Ramblers, but still maintained their 13-point lead over Waterford, with just 14 games remaining in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

Pierce Philips scored for the hosts in St. Colman’s Park after two minutes, but David Hurley’s penalty equalised before the break.

Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins reports.

Afterwards, Jonathan got the thoughts of Galway United manager John Caulfield.

Galway United’s next game is away to Athlone Town this Friday (14th July). Kick-off at Athlone Town Stadium is 7.45pm.

==

Galway United: Brendan Clarke; Conor O’Keeffe (Aodh Dervin 75), Rob Slevin (Regan Donelan 86), Killian Brouder, Maurice Nugent, Stephen Walsh (Robert Manley 80), Vincent Borden (Ronan Manning 45), Francley Lomboto, Conor McCormack, Edward McCarthy (Wassim Aouachria 45).

Cobh Ramblers: Lee Steacy; Michael McCarthy, Cian Browne, Justin Eguaibor, Charlie Lyons, Pierce Philips, Jake Hegarty (Matthew McKevitt 66), Darragh O’Sullivan Connell, Liam Kervick (Alec Byrne 66), Dale Holland, Tiernan O’Brien (Luke Desmond 84).

Referee: Declan Tolland