SOCCER: Cobh Ramblers 1-1 Galway United (Airtricity League Match Report & Reaction)

Galway United’s hopes of automatic promotion were effectively ended on Friday (9th September) as their First Division winless record extended to four games.

Darragh O’Sullivan Connell’s free kick gave Cobh Ramblers the lead in St. Colman’s Park before Mikie Rowe’s injury time equaliser rescued a point for the visitors.

The result leaves Galway United 10 points behind Cork City with just five games remaining, and effectively guaranteed to need to go through the play-offs to have any chance of making the Premier Division.

Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins reports

Afterwards, Jonathan caught up with Galway United manager John Caulfield.

Galway United’s next game is at home to Cork City on Friday (16th September). Kick-off at Eamonn Deacy Park is 7.45pm.

GALWAY UNITED: Conor Kearns, Conor O’Keeffe, Charlie Lyons, David Hurley (Francely Lombato 55), James Finnerty, Ronan Manning, Wilson Waweru, Conor McCormack (David Tarmey 78), Ed McCarthy (Mikie Rowe 78), Max Hemmings (Oisin O’Reilly 78), Rob Manley (Bastien Hery 55).