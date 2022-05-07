SOCCER: Cobh Ramblers 0-4 Galway United (Airtricity League Reaction with John Caulfield)

Galway United maintained their title challenge in emphatic fashion on Friday (6th May) thanks to a comfortable 4-0 win away to Cobh Ramblers.

Ed McCarthy struck twice for the Tribesmen, either side of strikes for Max Hemmings and Manu Dimas, leaves them in second place with 32 points, just three behind leaders Cork City who prevailed 2-1 over Athlone Town.

Afterwards, Galway manager John Caulfield spoke to assembled media.

Galway United’s next outing is away to Wexford next Friday (13th May). Kick-off at Ferrycarrig Park is 7.45pm