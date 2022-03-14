SOCCER: Clinical Peamount Avenge Last Year’s Defeat to Galway WFC

Series 2 Round-Up

Galway WFC 0-4 Peamount United

An clinical performance from Peamount gives them their second win and second clean sheet of the season.

Galway created some good chances and had a few shots at goal, but it was Peamount’s day at Eamonn Deacy Park as they put four past the home side. A great corner taken by Tiegan Ruddy was headed onto the crossbar by Chloe Moloney and over the line to give the Peas their first of the day.

Sadhbh Doyle slotted the ball home in the 21st minute and a fantastic corner kick from Stephanie Roche went directly into the back of the net in the 42nd minute, a comfortable lead and a great way to go into the break.

Stephanie Roche got the goal of the match and Peamount’s fourth, intercepting a pass and scoring a beautiful long range chip. A fantastic away victory for the Peas who look to reclaim the WNL title this season.

Sligo Rovers 0-3 DLR Waves

An early goal from Avril Brierly and a double from Rachel Doyle gave DLR Waves all three points in a tough match at The Showgrounds this afternoon.

A good contest from the two sides with DLR Waves playing some excellent football with Sligo really putting it up to them, battling until the very end. Experience really benefitted the Waves in the outcome as getting the win was no easy task.

Although they walk away from the game empty-handed, it was a great occasion for Sligo Rovers as a crowd of 945 watched the team play their first Women’s National League game at home. There are lots of positive points for them to take going into Series 3.

Bohemians 1-1 Athlone Town

Stalemate at Dalymount Park for Bohemians and Athlone Town as neither team could grab a winner.

The goal for Bohemians came in the 21st minute after a great free kick from Abbie Brophy was knocked onto the bar by Athlone goalkeeper Niamh Coombes, and Erica Burke pounced to put the ball in the back of the net.

Athlone Town came out at the start of the second half more determined, and in the 49th minute, Róisín Molloy fired the ball past Rachael Kelly at the far post to make it 1-1.

It was bound to be a very close competition between these two teams given their similarities and positions in the table, but today both sides come away with a point.

