SOCCER: Claregalway College vs Presentation Thurles (FAI Senior Girls National Cup Final Preview)

Claregalway College face Presentation Secondary School Thurles tomorrow (Tuesday, 22nd March) in the FAI Girls Schools National Cup Final.

They lost out to Presentation Kilkenny in the decider two years ago but do include many of the successful juniors who were champions in 2020.

Claregalway manager Sinéad Walsh spoke to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly on FYI Galway.

Kick-off at Fairview Rangers in Limerick on Tuesday is 1pm and we’ll have updates from Mike Rafferty throughout the afternoon.

Also on Tuesday is the Dr. Tony O’Neill National Senior Boys Cup semi-final.

Presentation College Athenry take on St. Eunan’s Letterkenny. Kick-off at Ballisodare United in Sligo is 1.30pm.