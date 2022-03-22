SOCCER: Claregalway College Crowned FAI Senior Girls National Cup Champions

Claregalway College are the National Cup champions for the first time following a 2-0 victory over Presentation College Thurles on Tuesday (22nd March).

Two Elisha Bohan goals in just over a minute proved the difference between two sides who didn’t give much away over the 90 minutes.

It was scoreless at half-time that captain Claregalway captain Shauna Brennan did have the ball in the net only to be ruled out for offside.

Goalkeeper Leah O’Halloran produced two crucial second half saves before Bohan’s brace delivered the title to Claregalway.

Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty reports.

Afterwards, Mike caught up with winning manager Sinéad Walsh.

Mike also spoke to Claregalway College captain Shauna Brennan.