SOCCER: Castleblakeney Among Seven Gold Winners at FAI Primary School 5s National Finals

It was a magical day for the 224 students from 28 schools across the Republic of Ireland as they replicated many of the famous Irish International stars by performing heroics at the Aviva Stadium on Wednesday afternoon (May 31). The day marked the conclusion of the 2023 FAI Primary School 5s Programme with the hosting of the National Finals at the iconic Dublin venue.

This year the programme featured 1,802 schools with a total of 41,384 children participating which is a new record for the Primary 5s programme which has been in existence since the mid-1990s.

PROGRAMME AMBASSADORS

With the Women’s World Cup just around the corner, it was great to see Jamie Finn, current Birmingham City and Women’s International player in attendance as Ambassador for the Primary 5s Programme. The competition saw 43% female participation this year. The interest in girls football is sure to explode next season with the Women’s exploits in Australia next month.

Joining Jamie yesterday afternoon was Programme Ambassador Conor Levingston, former Underage International and more importantly former participant in this programme. Conor made two appearances at the National Finals with St. Joseph’s NS, Gorey. He picked up a runners-up medal at the National Finals in 2009 and a winners medal the following year in the large schools, ‘C’ Cup when Tullamore Town FC hosted the event.

Conor also helped launch the event in the Aviva Stadium in 2013 as it was the first time in the competitions history that it was made available to host the National Finals so we were celebrating 10 years of the event at the Dublin 4 venue.

Also in attendance was Republic of Ireland Men’s Manager Stephen Kenny who was on hand to speak to the players and watch some of the future stars in action. Stephen was accompanied by FAI President Gerry McAnaney who assisted with the medal presentations.

FOOTBALL FEVER

There were seven section winners from varies Counties as Dublin, Carlow, Wicklow, Galway, Mayo, Donegal and Cork all won out in their respective divisions.

The first winners of the afternoon were Scoil Eoin, Crumlin, Dublin who captured the Special Schools Cup following three wins from three. They overcame Clare outfit St. Anne’s of Ennis 3-1 in the opening campaign. Goalkeeper Tony Mullin was fantastic and kept his side in contention with some wonderful saves. Their second outing saw them notch up a 5-2 victory against Ulster’s Scoil Íosagáin of Buncrana. The Dublin stars turned on the style for their supporters when they slotted five past St. Columba’s NS from Douglas to ensure top spot. Scoil Íosagain went on to pick up second place while St. Columba’s claimed third and St. Anne’s fourth. Double celebrations for the Crumlin school as Kairon Wynne was named Player of the Tournament.

The other six sections saw the schools divided into Provincial representatives in small, medium and large schools divisions. The girls are encouraged to play with the boys in the ‘A’ Cup, ‘B’ Cup and ‘C’ Cup sections but there is a separate competition for girls only; Girls ‘A’ Cup for small schools, Girls ‘B’ Cup for medium schools and the Girls ‘C’ Cup for large schools.

The other 24 qualifying schools have come through three months of fun filled nationwide activity. The journey began with their local County events, Regional and/or Provincial qualifiers to reach this stage of the competition with excitement mounting around the local areas.

Carlow’s St. Joseph’s NS, Hacketstown secured the ‘A’ Cup title with an outstanding 9 points on the board. They overcame Limerick’s Scoil Naomh Iosef 3-1 in their opening contest as Oisín Wall netted a hat-trick while Tiernan O’Flynn got on the scoresheet for Dromcollogher. The Carlow crew enjoyed a hat-trick of goals against Scoil Naomh Colmcille, Dun na nGall in their penultimate test as Páidí Connolly, Oisin Wall, William Myers duly converted. The final game against St. Mary’s NS, Mountbellew saw them come from 3-1 down to win 5-3 to lift the title. Páidí Connolly, Oisin Wall, William Myers, Adam Doyle (2) were the goal scorers for Barry Murphy’s side while Ronan McDermott and a brace from Jack Nolan were noted for the talented Mountbellew lads. And for his heroics throughout the day, Páidí Connolly was named Player of the Tournament. A huge cheer descended around the Stadium when he went up to accept this accolade from Women’s International star Jamie Finn.

The Girls ‘A’ Cup went to Castleblakeney NS, Galway as they enjoyed a clean sweep with a 2-0 win over Scoil Cholmcille, Kerrykeel with a brace from the industrious Mairead Mullins. Next up was Kilbehenny NS, Limerick as they scored three without response with Lillian Fleming bagged a brace alongside Mairead Mullins. The final outing saw Ardnagrath NS, Athlone go down 2-1 to the eventual Champions. Lillian Fleming, Mairead Mullins netted for the Galway girls while Sorcha Aspell was on target for the Athlone charges. It was no surprise when Mairead Mullins was announced as Player of the Tournament for that section following an unbelievable display in the Aviva.

Raphoe’s St. Eunan’s NS snatched the ‘B’ Cup by a single point as two wins and a draw saw them grab the title from runners up St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra. The Donegal crew enjoyed a 6-2 win against the Galway opponents with Ronan McGranaghan (2), Odhran McHugh (2), Ben Farrell and Riley McBride on target. Conor O’Sullivan’s sharp shooters included a double from Cayden Harty in a highly entertaining game. The penultimate outing saw them grab a draw against Offaly’s St. Colman’s NS, Mucklagh with Ronan McGranaghan scoring twice. Keith O’Rourke and Jayden Daly found the back of the net for the Leinster Champions. The Raphoe lads knew a win in the last game would be enough to see them lift the respective trophy and they found their form with a 5-1 win over Ballylooby NS. Ben Farrell, Ronan McGranaghan (2) and Odhran McHugh (2) slotted home with Evan Lonergan getting the solitary goal for the Tipperary men. Raphoe had another reason to celebrate as Ronan McGranaghan, St. Eunan’s NS was selected as the Player of the Tournament following his wonderful endeavours throughout the day.

The Girls ‘B’ Cup went to Scoil Phádraig, Westport, Mayo as they collected all 9 points on offer. Saoirse Reynolds converted the only goal of the game to defeat Ulster stars St. Patrick’s NS, Lurgybrack in the opening contest. Claire Ryan, May Duckett and an OG saw them overcome Scoil an Spioraid Naoimh, Roxborough Limerick on a 3-1 score-line with Aoife Grant netting for the Munster team. Scoil Phádraig lifted the title with a hard fought 2-1 victory over Scoil Naomh Peadar S’Pol, Ballon, Carlow in their final outing with Violet O’Malley (2), and Aine Deacon the goal-scorers. Some consolation for the Limerick school when Ellen Goggin, Scoil an Spioraid Naoimh, Roxborough was announced as Player of the Tournament following her stand out performances on the day.

Wicklow starlets St. Kevin’s NS, Greystones turned out to be the Champions in the ‘C’ Cup for large schools in what was a very competitive group. There were three draws in the six games with Greystones notching up 7 points with 1 draw and 2 wins. They drew the first game one apiece with Limerick’s Monaleen NS. Dylan Corbett cancelling out Mohammed Mukbel’s effort. The second performance was much more improved as they overcame Scoil Choilmcille, Leitir Ceanainn 4-0 with Stephen Moran and Dylan Corbet both scoring twice. The last game saw goals from Cillian Walsh and Cian Lawless to take the 2-0 victory. Although Scoil Cholmcille, Leitir Ceanainn, Dún na nGall may have been somewhat disappointed with their overall performance, it was delightful to see youngster Seán Gallagher receive the Player of the Tournament.

The final title of the day went to Gaelscoil Charraig Ui Leighin, Co Chorcaí as they were named Girls ‘C’ Cup Champions with three wins from three. The Cork crew saw off Scoil Ui Riada with goals from Orla Ni Mhurcha and Lucy Ní Choitir for a 2-0 win. The next fixture, saw Rob Ó Sé side feature another win, this time it was 3-1 with Lucy Ní Choitir, Zoe Ni Mhurchu and Ruth Nic Craith converting. Their opponents Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh, Gaillimh saw Jenna Rose Ni Chearúil grab a vital goal but they couldn’t get anything past Doireann Breathnach in the Cork goal. The last test saw them play out a six-goal thriller with the Cork girls coming out 4-2 winners against Leitir Ceanainn scholars Gaelscoil Adhamhnáin. Zoe Ni Mhurchu, Lucy Ní Choitir, Ruth Nic Craith and Molly Ní Shearcaigh were on song for the Champions while Jessica Ní Bheirn and Éadaoin Ní Chinnéide converted for Pól Mac Giolla Bhríde’s side. The Player of the Tournament accolade went to the hardworking Lucy Ní Choitir, Gaelscoil Charraig Ui Leighin, Co Chorcaí as this added to the celebrations for Rob Ó Sé and Máire Ní Longáin’s stars.

2023 Roll of Honour

Football For All (Special Schools)

Winner Scoil Eoin, Crumlin, Dublin

Runner Up Scoil Íosagáin, Buncrana, Dublin

Third St. Columba’s, Douglas, Cork

Fourth St. Anne’s School, Ennis, Clare

Player of the Tournament Kairon Wynne, Scoil Eoin, Crumlin, Dublin

A Cup

Winner St. Joseph’s NS, Hacketstown, Carlow

Runner Up Scoil Naomh Iosef, Dromcollogher, Limerick

Third St. Mary’s NS, Mountbellew, Galway

Fourth Scoil Naomh Colmcille, Dún na nGall

Player of the Tournament Páidí Connolly, St. Joseph’s NS, Hacketstown, Carlow

Girls A Cup

Winner Castleblakeney NS, Galway

Runner Up Ardnagrath NS, Athlone, Westmeath

Third Scoil Cholmcille, Kerrykeel, Donegal

Fourth Kilbehenny NS, Limerick

Player of the Tournament Mairead Mullins, Castleblakeney NS, Galway

B Cup

Winner St. Eunan’s NS, Raphoe, Donegal

Runner Up St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra, Galway

Third St. Colman’s NS, Mucklagh, Offaly

Fourth Ballylooby NS, Tipperary

Player of the Tournament Ronan McGranaghan, St. Eunan’s NS, Raphoe, Donegal

Girls B Cup

Winner Scoil Phádraig, Westport, Mayo

Runner Up Scoil Peadar S’Pol, Ballon, Carlow

Third Scoil an Spioraid Naoimh, Limerick

Fourth St. Patrick’s NS, Lurgybrack, Donegal

Player of the Tournament Ellen Goggin, Scoil an Spioraid Naoimh, Roxborough, Limerick

C Cup

Winner St. Kevin’s NS, Greystones, Wicklow

Runner Up Castlebar Primary School, Mayo

Third Monaleen NS, Limerick

Fourth Scoil Cholmcille, Leitir Ceanainn, Dún na nGall

Player of the Tournament Seán Gallagher, Scoil Cholmcille, Leitir Ceanainn, Dún na nGall

Girls C Cup

Winner Gaelscoil Charraig Ui Leighin, Co Chorcaí

Runner Up Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh, Gaillimh

Third Scoil Ui Riada, Cill Choca, Chill Dara

Fourth Gaelscoil Adhamhnáin, Leitir Ceanainn, Dún na nGall

Player of the Tournament Lucy Ni Choitir, Gaelscoil Charraig Ui Leighin, Co Chorcaí

FFA RESULTS

Football for All

Scoil Eoin 3-1 St. Anne’s School

Kairon Wynne (3) Cillian Hogan

St. Columba’s NS 0-1 Scoil Íosagáin

OG

St. Anne School 2-3 St. Columba’s NS

Sean Connors, Elliot Maxwell Caoián Breen (3)

Scoil Eoin 5-2 Scoil Íosagáin

Kairon Wynne (2) Killian Flanagan, Gabriella Duffy, Lennon O’Brien Eoin Hirrell (2)

St Columba’s NS 0-5 Scoil Eoin

Kairon Wynne (3), Lennon O’Brien (2)

Scoil Íosagáin 5-2 St. Anne’s School

Lennon O’Brien (2), Cillian Doherty (2), Daniel Brolly Elliot Maxwell, Thomas Keenan

GIRLS RESULTS

Girls A

Ardnagrath NS 2-1 Kilbehenny NS

Sorcha Aspell (2) Aoife Casey

Castleblakeney 2-0 Scoil Cholmcille

Mairead Mullins (2)

Kilbehenny NS 0-3 Castlebleney

Lillian Fleming (2), Mairead Mullins

Ardnagrath 2-0 Scoil Cholcille Kerrykeel

Erin McHugh, Aoife McHugh

Castleblakeney 2-1 Ardnagrath

Lillian Fleming, Mairead Mullins Sorcha Aspell

Scoil Colmcille Kerrykeel 3-1 Kilbehenny NS

Clodagh McAteer, Ciara Crossan, Aishling Duffy Aoife Casey

Girls B

Scoil Naomh Peadar S’Pol 2-1 Scoil an Spioraid Naoimh

Lucy Kinsella (2) Eilen Goggin

Scoil Phádraig, Westport 1-0 St. Patrick’s NS, Lurgybrack

Saoirse Reynolds

Scoil an Spioraid Naoimh 1-3 Scoil Phádraig, Westport

Aoife Grant Claire Ryan, May Duckett, OG

Scoil Naoimh Peadar S’Pol 3-1 St. Patrick’s NS, Lurgybrack

Goalscorers Tara McDaid

Scoil Phádraig, Westport 2-1 Scoil Naomh Peadar S’Pol

Violet O’Malley (2), Aine Deacon

St. Patrick’s NS, Lurgybrack 3-3 Scoil an Spioraid Naoimh

Kayla Watson, Cari Callaghan, Ella Brennan Aoife Grant, Ellen Goggin (2)

Girls C

Scoil Ui Riada 0-2 Gaelscoil Charraig Ui Leighin

Orla Ni Mhurcha, Lucy Ní Choitir

Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh 3-1 Gaelscoil Adhamhnáin

Saorla Ni Choncra (2), Neassa Ni Ghairbhith Grace Ni Fhlonn

Gaelscoil Charraig Ui Leighin 3-1 Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh

Lucy Ní Choitir, Zoe Ni Mhurchu, Ruth Nic Craith Jenna Rose Ni Chearúil

Scoil Ui Riada 2-0 Gaelscoil Adhamhnáin

Caoilfhinn Ni Raghallaigh (2)

Gaelscoil Mhic Amlaigh 3-3 Scoil Ui Riada

Jenna Rose Ni Chearuil (2), Saorla Ni Choncra Lauren de Burca, Molly Ni Thailuir, Ailbhe de Faoite

Gaelscoil Adhamhnáin 2-4 Gaelscoil Charraig Ui Leighin

Jessica Ni Bheirn, Eadaoin Ni Chinneide Zoe Ni Mhurchu, Lucy Ní Choitir, Ruth Nic Craith, Molly Ní Shearcaigh

BOYS RESULTS

A Cup

St. Joseph’s NS, Hacketstown 3-1 Scoil Naomh Iosaef

Oisín Wall (3) Tiernan O’Flynn

St. Mary’s NS, Mountbellew 4-4 Scoil Naomh Cholmcille

Ronan McDermott, Patrick Lohan, Jack Nolan (2) Kayden McCloskey (2), Colm Callaghan (2)

Scoil Naomh Iosaef 3-2 St. Mary’s NS, Mountbellew

Tiernan O’Flynn (2) Ben Lenihan

St. Joseph’s NS, Hacketstown 3-0 Scoil Naomh Cholmcille

Páidí Connolly, Oisin Wall, William Myers

St. Joseph’s NS Hacketstown 5-3 St. Mary’s NS Mountbellew

Páidí Connolly, Oisin Wall, William Myers, Adam Doyle (2) Ronan McDermott, Jack Nolan (2)

Scoil Naomh Cholmcille 1-3 Scoil Naomh Iosef

Kayden McCloskey, Muiris McCarthy, OG, Ben Lenihan

B Cup

Ballylooby NS 0-2 St. Colman’s

Daniel Traynor (2)

St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra 2-6 St. Eunan’s NS, Raphoe

Cayden Harty (2) Ronan McGranaghan (2), Odhran McHugh (2), Ben Farrell, Riley McBride

Ballylooby NS 0-4 St John the Apostle, Knocknacarra

Cayden Harty (2), Eoin Mullerty Ben Faherty

St. Colman’s NS 2-2 St. Eunan’s NS, Raphoe

Keith O’Rourke, Jayden Daly Ronan McGranaghan (2)

St. Colman’s NS 1-4 St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra

Jayden Daly Chris Dillon (2), Cayden Harty (2)

St. Eunan’s NS, Raphoe 5-1 Ballylooby NS

Ben Farrell, Ronan McGranaghan (2), Odhran McHugh (2) Evan Lonergan

C Cup

St. Kevin’s NS 1-1 Monaleen NS

Dylan Corbett Mohammed Mukbel

Castlebar PS 1-0 Scoil Colmcille, Leitir Ceanainn

Ruairi Mulroy

Monaleen NS 1-1 Castlebar PS

Eason Bian Matthew Daly

St. Kevin’s NS 4-0 Scoil Coilmcille, Leitir Ceanainn

Stephen Moran (2), Dylan Corbet (2)

St. Kevin’s NS 2-0 Castlebar PS

Cillian Walsh, Cian Lawless

Scoil Colmcille, Leitir Ceanainn 3-3 Monaleen NS

Sean Gallagher, Oran Daly (2) Mohammad Mukbel, John Sheahan, Louis Fitzgerald

SQUAD LISTS

Special Schools Cup

Scoil Eoin, Crumlin, Dublin | Tommy Tobin, Kswawery Kita, Kairon Wynne, Lacie Manly, Lennon O’Brien, Carl McNamara, Gabriella Duff, Killian Flanagan

Teachers / Coaches | Michel Conlon, Richie Doran

St. Anne’s School, Ennis, Clare | Tony Mullin, Elliot Maxwell, Seán Connors, Thomas Keenan, Roman Stepanov, Ana Isaias, Cillian Hogan, Daniel O’Connell

Teachers / Coaches | Brendan Murphy, Francis McInerney

Scoil Íosagáin, Buncrana, Donegal | Adrians Aleksejeva, Eoin Hirrell, Daniel Brolly, Nuh Norris, Danny Bradley, Cilléin Doherty, Niall Doherty, Ethan Duffy Sheridan

Teachers / Coaches | Jonathan Adair, Kieran Sharkey

St. Columba’s GNS, Ballybrack, Cork | Saoirse Breen, Owen Obazi, Finín McCarthy, Caolán Breen, Cian Higgins, Ruth Mnase, Gearóid Cunningham, Kayden Deasy

Teachers / Coaches | Mary Hennessy, Chris White

‘A’ Cup (Small schools, mixed/boys)

St. Mary’s NS, Mountbellew, Galway | Daniel Hyland, Cuan Kelly, Ronan McDermott, Patrick Lohan, Jack Nolan, Kieran Cunniffe, Stephen Kelly, Felix Fahy Igoe

Teachers / Coaches | Michael Kelly, Colin Murray

St. Joseph’s NS, Hacketstown, Carlow | Jack Kane, Noel Butler, Páidí Connolly, Bobby Cullen, Johnny Kelly, Oisín Wall, William Myers, Adam Doyle

Teachers / Coaches | Barry Murphy, Paula Butler

Scoil Naomh Iosef, Dromcollogher, Limerick | Stephen Pierce, Muiris McCarthy, Anthony Cashman, Calum Curtin, Ben Lenihan, Tiernan O’Flynn, Anthony Pierce, Patrick Cotter

Teachers / Coaches | Michael Murphy, Jason Stokes

Scoil Naomh Colmcille, Dun na nGall | Riley Kelly, Cadhan McGonagle, Dylan Donaghy, Caelan Stevens O’Neill, Connor Gallagher, Kayden McCloskey, Ethan McLoughlin, Colm Callaghan

Teachers / Coaches | Gerard O’Kane, Joanne McKinney

‘A’ Girls Cup (Small schools, girls only)

Castleblakeney NS, Galway | Megan Lawlor, Emma Geraghty, Ciara McGinty, Lillian Fleming, Mairéad Mullins, Róisín Reynolds, Dearbhla McDonagh, Kaitlynn Lally

Teachers/Coaches | Michelle Walsh, Seámus Diskin

Ardnagrath NS, Athlone, Westmeath | Emily Sullivan, Mollie Quinn, Lily Rattray, Erin Rattray, Erin McHugh, Aoife McHugh, Sorcha Aspell, Ava Lynam

Teachers/Coaches | John Keane, Justin Couglan

Kilbehenny NS, Limerick | Lucy Bailey, Róisín Dooley, Lucy Geary, Aoife Casey, Aoife Noonan, Saoirse Clifford, Meabh Kearney, Ciara Maher

Teachers/Coaches | Mark O’Connell, Olive Kenneally

Scoil Colmcille, Kerrykeel, Donegal | Natalie Egan, Ciara McVeigh Crossan, Cliodhna Robinson, Clodagh McAteer, Aishling Duffy, Aine Doherty, Katie McLaughlin, Erin Logue

Teachers/Coaches | Fergus McAteer, James Gallagher

‘B’ Cup (Medium schools, mixed/boys)

St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra, Galway | Ben Lynch, Cayden Harty, Chris Dillon, John Mark Browne, Eoin Mullery, Richard Christie, Ben Faherty, Adam Lynch

Teachers/Coaches | Conor O’Sullivan, Cillín de Paor

St. Colman’s NS, Mucklagh, Offaly | Oisín Rigney, David O’Shea, Daniel Trainor, Keith O’Rourke, Jayden Daly, Ben Nestor, Conor McEvoy, Tim Cusack

Teachers/Coaches | Keith O’Connor, Claire McIntyre

Ballylooby NS, Tipperary | DJ Brennock, Jack Galvin, Noah McCarthy, Luke O’Donnell, Oisín Savage, Darragh Quinlan, Evan Lonergan, Liam Klonowski

Teachers/Coaches | Kieran Scanlon, Aoife Neville

St. Eunan’s NS, Raphoe, Donegal | Evan McCarron, Ben Farrell, Orran Kee, Ronan McGranaghan, Odhran McHugh, Lewis Hamilton, Riley McBride, Tiarnan Kelly

Teachers/Coaches | George Simmons, Emmet Kelly

‘B’ Girls Cup (Medium schools, girls only)

Scoil Phádraig, Westport, Mayo | Francesca Caruana, Robyn Tarmey, May Duckett, Violet O’Malley, Slaney O’Driscoll, Saoirse Reynolds, Claire Ryan, Aoife Corcoran

Teachers/Coaches | Gerard Murphy, Sharon McGreal

Scoil Naomh Peadar S’Pol, Ballon, Carlow | Mia Clarke, Aine Deacon, Ella Doyle, Lucy Kinsella, Beth Lalor, Charlotte Lalor, Lucy Malone, Una McFarland

Teachers/Coaches | James Kehoe, Nuala Quirke

Scoil an Spioraid Naoimh, Roxborough, Limerick | Maya Geary, Sophie Gleeson, Eimear Croffey, Heather Kevins, Ellen Goggin, Aoife Lally, Aoife Grant, Caoimhe Curren

Teachers/Coaches | Eileen Stapleton, Tom Kevins

St. Patrick’s NS, Lurgybrack, Donegal | Lily Grace Harvey, Cari Callaghan, Ruby Sheridan, Kayla Watson, Emma Kelly, Isla Larkin, Ella Brennan, Tara McDaid

Teachers/Coaches | Sheenagh Morrison, Danielle Fay

‘C’ Cup (Large schools, mixed/boys)

Castlebar Primary School, Mayo | Noah Kirby, Ruairí Mulroy, Keelyn McHale, Patrick Kennedy, Matthew Daly, Shane Rodgers, Ethan Kelly, Cillian Keating

Teachers/Coaches | Des Cogan, Brendan McHugh

St. Kevin’s NS, Greystones, Wicklow | Leo Ward, Finn Connerty, Jake Somers, Cillian Walsh, Dylan Corbett, Dylan Keane, Stephen Moran, Cian Lawless

Teachers/Coaches | Brian McNiece, Ciaran O’Neill

Monaleen NS, Limerick | Jerry Prendergast, Eason Bian, Jamie Flannery, Mohammed Mukbel, Evan Carroll, Louis Fitzgerald, Dara Scully, John Sheahan

Teachers/Coaches | Tommy Stack, Tony Keane

Scoil Cholmcille, Leitir Ceanainn, Dun na nGall | Lee Hegarty, Oran Daly, Sean Gallagher, Martin Ward, Helder Carvalho, Cristian Evangelista, Kurt Obanor, Cayden Crossan

Teachers/Coaches | Odhrán McGowan, Rory Kavanagh

‘C’ Girls Cup (Large schools, girls only)

Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh, Gaillimh | Anna Ní Chathmhaoil, Kate Nic Sheoin, Clara Ní Ghloinn, Saorla Ní Choncra, Neasa Ní Gháirbhith, Jenna-Rose Ní Chearúil, Emma Ní Léadús, Íde Nic Gearailt

Teachers/Coaches | Fergal Ó Mainín, Saoirse Howlin

Scoil Uí Riada, Cill Choca, Co. Chill Dara | Annabelle Nic Ghiolla Fhiondáin, Emma de Creag, Molly Ní Thaillúir, Caoilfhinn Ní Raghallaigh, Ailbhe de Faoite, Lauren de Búrca, Ella Ní Bhroin, Sorcha Breathnach

Teachers/Coaches | Sorcha Ní Ghiolla, Breandán MacGabhann

Gaelscoil Charraig Uí Leighin, Co. Chorcaí | Doireann Breathnach, Lucy Ní Choitir, Fae Ní Mhuircheartaigh, Zoe Ní Shúilleabháin, Orla Ní Mhurchú, Ruth Nic Craith, Molly Ní Shearcaigh, Zoe Ní Mhurchú

Teachers/Coaches | Rob Ó Sé, Máire Ní Longáin

Gaelscoil Adhamhnáin, Leitir Ceanainn, Dun na nGall | Ciara Ní Chuilinn, Aoibhe Nic Pháidín, Éadaoin Ní Chinnéide, Jessica Ní Bheirn, Aoife Ní Chionnaith, Grace Nic Fhloinn, Féile Ní Mhearthaile, Lucy Nic Suibhne

Teachers/Coaches | Pól Mac Giolla Bhríde, Annita Nic Daibhéad