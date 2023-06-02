SOCCER: Castleblakeney Among Seven Gold Winners at FAI Primary School 5s National Finals

Castleblakeney National School won the gold for Galway on Wednesday (31st May) when they captured the Girls ‘A’ Cup.
They beat Scoil Cholmcille, Kerrykeel 2-0 with a brace from the industrious Mairead Mullins.
Mullins was also on target in their 3-0 victory over Kilbehenny NS, Limerick with Lillian Fleming bagging two goals.
And they finished with a 2-1 victory over Ardnagrath NS, Athlone, with Fleming and Mullins again on target. Mairead Mullins was announced a Player of the Tournament at the Aviva Stadium.
There was more success for Galway as St. John the Apostle Knocknacarra claimed silver in the Boys B Cup; as did Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh in the Girls C Cup.
And there was bronze for St. Mary’s NS, Mountbellew in the Boys A Cup.
It was a magical day for the 224 students from 28 schools across the Republic of Ireland as they replicated many of the famous Irish International stars by performing heroics at the Aviva Stadium on Wednesday afternoon (May 31). The day marked the conclusion of the 2023 FAI Primary School 5s Programme with the hosting of the National Finals at the iconic Dublin venue.
This year the programme featured 1,802 schools with a total of 41,384 children participating which is a new record for the Primary 5s programme which has been in existence since the mid-1990s.
PROGRAMME AMBASSADORS
With the Women’s World Cup just around the corner, it was great to see Jamie Finn, current Birmingham City and Women’s International player in attendance as Ambassador for the Primary 5s Programme. The competition saw 43% female participation this year. The interest in girls football is sure to explode next season with the Women’s exploits in Australia next month.
Joining Jamie yesterday afternoon was Programme Ambassador Conor Levingston, former Underage International and more importantly former participant in this programme. Conor made two appearances at the National Finals with St. Joseph’s NS, Gorey. He picked up a runners-up medal at the National Finals in 2009 and a winners medal the following year in the large schools, ‘C’ Cup when Tullamore Town FC hosted the event.
Conor also helped launch the event in the Aviva Stadium in 2013 as it was the first time in the competitions history that it was made available to host the National Finals so we were celebrating 10 years of the event at the Dublin 4 venue.
Also in attendance was Republic of Ireland Men’s Manager Stephen Kenny who was on hand to speak to the players and watch some of the future stars in action. Stephen was accompanied by FAI President Gerry McAnaney who assisted with the medal presentations.
FOOTBALL FEVER
There were seven section winners from varies Counties as Dublin, Carlow, Wicklow, Galway, Mayo, Donegal and Cork all won out in their respective divisions.
The first winners of the afternoon were Scoil Eoin, Crumlin, Dublin who captured the Special Schools Cup following three wins from three. They overcame Clare outfit St. Anne’s of Ennis 3-1 in the opening campaign. Goalkeeper Tony Mullin was fantastic and kept his side in contention with some wonderful saves. Their second outing saw them notch up a 5-2 victory against Ulster’s Scoil Íosagáin of Buncrana. The Dublin stars turned on the style for their supporters when they slotted five past St. Columba’s NS from Douglas to ensure top spot. Scoil Íosagain went on to pick up second place while St. Columba’s claimed third and St. Anne’s fourth. Double celebrations for the Crumlin school as Kairon Wynne was named Player of the Tournament.
The other six sections saw the schools divided into Provincial representatives in small, medium and large schools divisions. The girls are encouraged to play with the boys in the ‘A’ Cup, ‘B’ Cup and ‘C’ Cup sections but there is a separate competition for girls only; Girls ‘A’ Cup for small schools, Girls ‘B’ Cup for medium schools and the Girls ‘C’ Cup for large schools.
The other 24 qualifying schools have come through three months of fun filled nationwide activity. The journey began with their local County events, Regional and/or Provincial qualifiers to reach this stage of the competition with excitement mounting around the local areas.
Carlow’s St. Joseph’s NS, Hacketstown secured the ‘A’ Cup title with an outstanding 9 points on the board. They overcame Limerick’s Scoil Naomh Iosef 3-1 in their opening contest as Oisín Wall netted a hat-trick while Tiernan O’Flynn got on the scoresheet for Dromcollogher. The Carlow crew enjoyed a hat-trick of goals against Scoil Naomh Colmcille, Dun na nGall in their penultimate test as Páidí Connolly, Oisin Wall, William Myers duly converted. The final game against St. Mary’s NS, Mountbellew saw them come from 3-1 down to win 5-3 to lift the title. Páidí Connolly, Oisin Wall, William Myers, Adam Doyle (2) were the goal scorers for Barry Murphy’s side while Ronan McDermott and a brace from Jack Nolan were noted for the talented Mountbellew lads. And for his heroics throughout the day, Páidí Connolly was named Player of the Tournament. A huge cheer descended around the Stadium when he went up to accept this accolade from Women’s International star Jamie Finn.
The Girls ‘A’ Cup went to Castleblakeney NS, Galway as they enjoyed a clean sweep with a 2-0 win over Scoil Cholmcille, Kerrykeel with a brace from the industrious Mairead Mullins. Next up was Kilbehenny NS, Limerick as they scored three without response with Lillian Fleming bagged a brace alongside Mairead Mullins. The final outing saw Ardnagrath NS, Athlone go down 2-1 to the eventual Champions. Lillian Fleming, Mairead Mullins netted for the Galway girls while Sorcha Aspell was on target for the Athlone charges. It was no surprise when Mairead Mullins was announced as Player of the Tournament for that section following an unbelievable display in the Aviva.
Raphoe’s St. Eunan’s NS snatched the ‘B’ Cup by a single point as two wins and a draw saw them grab the title from runners up St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra. The Donegal crew enjoyed a 6-2 win against the Galway opponents with Ronan McGranaghan (2), Odhran McHugh (2), Ben Farrell and Riley McBride on target. Conor O’Sullivan’s sharp shooters included a double from Cayden Harty in a highly entertaining game. The penultimate outing saw them grab a draw against Offaly’s St. Colman’s NS, Mucklagh with Ronan McGranaghan scoring twice. Keith O’Rourke and Jayden Daly found the back of the net for the Leinster Champions. The Raphoe lads knew a win in the last game would be enough to see them lift the respective trophy and they found their form with a 5-1 win over Ballylooby NS. Ben Farrell, Ronan McGranaghan (2) and Odhran McHugh (2) slotted home with Evan Lonergan getting the solitary goal for the Tipperary men. Raphoe had another reason to celebrate as Ronan McGranaghan, St. Eunan’s NS was selected as the Player of the Tournament following his wonderful endeavours throughout the day.
The Girls ‘B’ Cup went to Scoil Phádraig, Westport, Mayo as they collected all 9 points on offer. Saoirse Reynolds converted the only goal of the game to defeat Ulster stars St. Patrick’s NS, Lurgybrack in the opening contest. Claire Ryan, May Duckett and an OG saw them overcome Scoil an Spioraid Naoimh, Roxborough Limerick on a 3-1 score-line with Aoife Grant netting for the Munster team. Scoil Phádraig lifted the title with a hard fought 2-1 victory over Scoil Naomh Peadar S’Pol, Ballon, Carlow in their final outing with Violet O’Malley (2), and Aine Deacon the goal-scorers. Some consolation for the Limerick school when Ellen Goggin, Scoil an Spioraid Naoimh, Roxborough was announced as Player of the Tournament following her stand out performances on the day.
Wicklow starlets St. Kevin’s NS, Greystones turned out to be the Champions in the ‘C’ Cup for large schools in what was a very competitive group. There were three draws in the six games with Greystones notching up 7 points with 1 draw and 2 wins. They drew the first game one apiece with Limerick’s Monaleen NS. Dylan Corbett cancelling out Mohammed Mukbel’s effort. The second performance was much more improved as they overcame Scoil Choilmcille, Leitir Ceanainn 4-0 with Stephen Moran and Dylan Corbet both scoring twice. The last game saw goals from Cillian Walsh and Cian Lawless to take the 2-0 victory. Although Scoil Cholmcille, Leitir Ceanainn, Dún na nGall may have been somewhat disappointed with their overall performance, it was delightful to see youngster Seán Gallagher receive the Player of the Tournament.
The final title of the day went to Gaelscoil Charraig Ui Leighin, Co Chorcaí as they were named Girls ‘C’ Cup Champions with three wins from three. The Cork crew saw off Scoil Ui Riada with goals from Orla Ni Mhurcha and Lucy Ní Choitir for a 2-0 win. The next fixture, saw Rob Ó Sé side feature another win, this time it was 3-1 with Lucy Ní Choitir, Zoe Ni Mhurchu and Ruth Nic Craith converting. Their opponents Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh, Gaillimh saw Jenna Rose Ni Chearúil grab a vital goal but they couldn’t get anything past Doireann Breathnach in the Cork goal. The last test saw them play out a six-goal thriller with the Cork girls coming out 4-2 winners against Leitir Ceanainn scholars Gaelscoil Adhamhnáin. Zoe Ni Mhurchu, Lucy Ní Choitir, Ruth Nic Craith and Molly Ní Shearcaigh were on song for the Champions while Jessica Ní Bheirn and Éadaoin Ní Chinnéide converted for Pól Mac Giolla Bhríde’s side. The Player of the Tournament accolade went to the hardworking Lucy Ní Choitir, Gaelscoil Charraig Ui Leighin, Co Chorcaí as this added to the celebrations for Rob Ó Sé and Máire Ní Longáin’s stars.
2023 Roll of Honour
Football For All (Special Schools)
Winner Scoil Eoin, Crumlin, Dublin
Runner Up Scoil Íosagáin, Buncrana, Dublin
Third St. Columba’s, Douglas, Cork
Fourth St. Anne’s School, Ennis, Clare
Player of the Tournament Kairon Wynne, Scoil Eoin, Crumlin, Dublin
A Cup
Winner St. Joseph’s NS, Hacketstown, Carlow
Runner Up Scoil Naomh Iosef, Dromcollogher, Limerick
Third St. Mary’s NS, Mountbellew, Galway
Fourth Scoil Naomh Colmcille, Dún na nGall
Player of the Tournament Páidí Connolly, St. Joseph’s NS, Hacketstown, Carlow
Girls A Cup
Winner Castleblakeney NS, Galway
Runner Up Ardnagrath NS, Athlone, Westmeath
Third Scoil Cholmcille, Kerrykeel, Donegal
Fourth Kilbehenny NS, Limerick
Player of the Tournament Mairead Mullins, Castleblakeney NS, Galway
B Cup
Winner St. Eunan’s NS, Raphoe, Donegal
Runner Up St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra, Galway
Third St. Colman’s NS, Mucklagh, Offaly
Fourth Ballylooby NS, Tipperary
Player of the Tournament Ronan McGranaghan, St. Eunan’s NS, Raphoe, Donegal
Girls B Cup
Winner Scoil Phádraig, Westport, Mayo
Runner Up Scoil Peadar S’Pol, Ballon, Carlow
Third Scoil an Spioraid Naoimh, Limerick
Fourth St. Patrick’s NS, Lurgybrack, Donegal
Player of the Tournament Ellen Goggin, Scoil an Spioraid Naoimh, Roxborough, Limerick
C Cup
Winner St. Kevin’s NS, Greystones, Wicklow
Runner Up Castlebar Primary School, Mayo
Third Monaleen NS, Limerick
Fourth Scoil Cholmcille, Leitir Ceanainn, Dún na nGall
Player of the Tournament Seán Gallagher, Scoil Cholmcille, Leitir Ceanainn, Dún na nGall
Girls C Cup
Winner Gaelscoil Charraig Ui Leighin, Co Chorcaí
Runner Up Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh, Gaillimh
Third Scoil Ui Riada, Cill Choca, Chill Dara
Fourth Gaelscoil Adhamhnáin, Leitir Ceanainn, Dún na nGall
Player of the Tournament Lucy Ni Choitir, Gaelscoil Charraig Ui Leighin, Co Chorcaí
FFA RESULTS
Football for All
Scoil Eoin 3-1 St. Anne’s School
Kairon Wynne (3) Cillian Hogan
St. Columba’s NS 0-1 Scoil Íosagáin
OG
St. Anne School 2-3 St. Columba’s NS
Sean Connors, Elliot Maxwell Caoián Breen (3)
Scoil Eoin 5-2 Scoil Íosagáin
Kairon Wynne (2) Killian Flanagan, Gabriella Duffy, Lennon O’Brien Eoin Hirrell (2)
St Columba’s NS 0-5 Scoil Eoin
Kairon Wynne (3), Lennon O’Brien (2)
Scoil Íosagáin 5-2 St. Anne’s School
Lennon O’Brien (2), Cillian Doherty (2), Daniel Brolly Elliot Maxwell, Thomas Keenan
GIRLS RESULTS
Girls A
Ardnagrath NS 2-1 Kilbehenny NS
Sorcha Aspell (2) Aoife Casey
Castleblakeney 2-0 Scoil Cholmcille
Mairead Mullins (2)
Kilbehenny NS 0-3 Castlebleney
Lillian Fleming (2), Mairead Mullins
Ardnagrath 2-0 Scoil Cholcille Kerrykeel
Erin McHugh, Aoife McHugh
Castleblakeney 2-1 Ardnagrath
Lillian Fleming, Mairead Mullins Sorcha Aspell
Scoil Colmcille Kerrykeel 3-1 Kilbehenny NS
Clodagh McAteer, Ciara Crossan, Aishling Duffy Aoife Casey
Girls B
Scoil Naomh Peadar S’Pol 2-1 Scoil an Spioraid Naoimh
Lucy Kinsella (2) Eilen Goggin
Scoil Phádraig, Westport 1-0 St. Patrick’s NS, Lurgybrack
Saoirse Reynolds
Scoil an Spioraid Naoimh 1-3 Scoil Phádraig, Westport
Aoife Grant Claire Ryan, May Duckett, OG
Scoil Naoimh Peadar S’Pol 3-1 St. Patrick’s NS, Lurgybrack
Goalscorers Tara McDaid
Scoil Phádraig, Westport 2-1 Scoil Naomh Peadar S’Pol
Violet O’Malley (2), Aine Deacon
St. Patrick’s NS, Lurgybrack 3-3 Scoil an Spioraid Naoimh
Kayla Watson, Cari Callaghan, Ella Brennan Aoife Grant, Ellen Goggin (2)
Girls C
Scoil Ui Riada 0-2 Gaelscoil Charraig Ui Leighin
Orla Ni Mhurcha, Lucy Ní Choitir
Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh 3-1 Gaelscoil Adhamhnáin
Saorla Ni Choncra (2), Neassa Ni Ghairbhith Grace Ni Fhlonn
Gaelscoil Charraig Ui Leighin 3-1 Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh
Lucy Ní Choitir, Zoe Ni Mhurchu, Ruth Nic Craith Jenna Rose Ni Chearúil
Scoil Ui Riada 2-0 Gaelscoil Adhamhnáin
Caoilfhinn Ni Raghallaigh (2)
Gaelscoil Mhic Amlaigh 3-3 Scoil Ui Riada
Jenna Rose Ni Chearuil (2), Saorla Ni Choncra Lauren de Burca, Molly Ni Thailuir, Ailbhe de Faoite
Gaelscoil Adhamhnáin 2-4 Gaelscoil Charraig Ui Leighin
Jessica Ni Bheirn, Eadaoin Ni Chinneide Zoe Ni Mhurchu, Lucy Ní Choitir, Ruth Nic Craith, Molly Ní Shearcaigh
A Cup
St. Joseph’s NS, Hacketstown 3-1 Scoil Naomh Iosaef
Oisín Wall (3) Tiernan O’Flynn
St. Mary’s NS, Mountbellew 4-4 Scoil Naomh Cholmcille
Ronan McDermott, Patrick Lohan, Jack Nolan (2) Kayden McCloskey (2), Colm Callaghan (2)
Scoil Naomh Iosaef 3-2 St. Mary’s NS, Mountbellew
Tiernan O’Flynn (2) Ben Lenihan
St. Joseph’s NS, Hacketstown 3-0 Scoil Naomh Cholmcille
Páidí Connolly, Oisin Wall, William Myers
St. Joseph’s NS Hacketstown 5-3 St. Mary’s NS Mountbellew
Páidí Connolly, Oisin Wall, William Myers, Adam Doyle (2) Ronan McDermott, Jack Nolan (2)
Scoil Naomh Cholmcille 1-3 Scoil Naomh Iosef
Kayden McCloskey, Muiris McCarthy, OG, Ben Lenihan
B Cup
Ballylooby NS 0-2 St. Colman’s
Daniel Traynor (2)
St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra 2-6 St. Eunan’s NS, Raphoe
Cayden Harty (2) Ronan McGranaghan (2), Odhran McHugh (2), Ben Farrell, Riley McBride
Ballylooby NS 0-4 St John the Apostle, Knocknacarra
Cayden Harty (2), Eoin Mullerty Ben Faherty
St. Colman’s NS 2-2 St. Eunan’s NS, Raphoe
Keith O’Rourke, Jayden Daly Ronan McGranaghan (2)
St. Colman’s NS 1-4 St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra
Jayden Daly Chris Dillon (2), Cayden Harty (2)
St. Eunan’s NS, Raphoe 5-1 Ballylooby NS
Ben Farrell, Ronan McGranaghan (2), Odhran McHugh (2) Evan Lonergan
C Cup
St. Kevin’s NS 1-1 Monaleen NS
Dylan Corbett Mohammed Mukbel
Castlebar PS 1-0 Scoil Colmcille, Leitir Ceanainn
Ruairi Mulroy
Monaleen NS 1-1 Castlebar PS
Eason Bian Matthew Daly
St. Kevin’s NS 4-0 Scoil Coilmcille, Leitir Ceanainn
Stephen Moran (2), Dylan Corbet (2)
St. Kevin’s NS 2-0 Castlebar PS
Cillian Walsh, Cian Lawless
Scoil Colmcille, Leitir Ceanainn 3-3 Monaleen NS
Sean Gallagher, Oran Daly (2) Mohammad Mukbel, John Sheahan, Louis Fitzgerald
SQUAD LISTS
Special Schools Cup
Scoil Eoin, Crumlin, Dublin | Tommy Tobin, Kswawery Kita, Kairon Wynne, Lacie Manly, Lennon O’Brien, Carl McNamara, Gabriella Duff, Killian Flanagan
Teachers / Coaches | Michel Conlon, Richie Doran
St. Anne’s School, Ennis, Clare | Tony Mullin, Elliot Maxwell, Seán Connors, Thomas Keenan, Roman Stepanov, Ana Isaias, Cillian Hogan, Daniel O’Connell
Teachers / Coaches | Brendan Murphy, Francis McInerney
Scoil Íosagáin, Buncrana, Donegal | Adrians Aleksejeva, Eoin Hirrell, Daniel Brolly, Nuh Norris, Danny Bradley, Cilléin Doherty, Niall Doherty, Ethan Duffy Sheridan
Teachers / Coaches | Jonathan Adair, Kieran Sharkey
St. Columba’s GNS, Ballybrack, Cork | Saoirse Breen, Owen Obazi, Finín McCarthy, Caolán Breen, Cian Higgins, Ruth Mnase, Gearóid Cunningham, Kayden Deasy
Teachers / Coaches | Mary Hennessy, Chris White
‘A’ Cup (Small schools, mixed/boys)
St. Mary’s NS, Mountbellew, Galway | Daniel Hyland, Cuan Kelly, Ronan McDermott, Patrick Lohan, Jack Nolan, Kieran Cunniffe, Stephen Kelly, Felix Fahy Igoe
Teachers / Coaches | Michael Kelly, Colin Murray
St. Joseph’s NS, Hacketstown, Carlow | Jack Kane, Noel Butler, Páidí Connolly, Bobby Cullen, Johnny Kelly, Oisín Wall, William Myers, Adam Doyle
Teachers / Coaches | Barry Murphy, Paula Butler
Scoil Naomh Iosef, Dromcollogher, Limerick | Stephen Pierce, Muiris McCarthy, Anthony Cashman, Calum Curtin, Ben Lenihan, Tiernan O’Flynn, Anthony Pierce, Patrick Cotter
Teachers / Coaches | Michael Murphy, Jason Stokes
Scoil Naomh Colmcille, Dun na nGall | Riley Kelly, Cadhan McGonagle, Dylan Donaghy, Caelan Stevens O’Neill, Connor Gallagher, Kayden McCloskey, Ethan McLoughlin, Colm Callaghan
Teachers / Coaches | Gerard O’Kane, Joanne McKinney
‘A’ Girls Cup (Small schools, girls only)
Castleblakeney NS, Galway | Megan Lawlor, Emma Geraghty, Ciara McGinty, Lillian Fleming, Mairéad Mullins, Róisín Reynolds, Dearbhla McDonagh, Kaitlynn Lally
Teachers/Coaches | Michelle Walsh, Seámus Diskin
Ardnagrath NS, Athlone, Westmeath | Emily Sullivan, Mollie Quinn, Lily Rattray, Erin Rattray, Erin McHugh, Aoife McHugh, Sorcha Aspell, Ava Lynam
Teachers/Coaches | John Keane, Justin Couglan
Kilbehenny NS, Limerick | Lucy Bailey, Róisín Dooley, Lucy Geary, Aoife Casey, Aoife Noonan, Saoirse Clifford, Meabh Kearney, Ciara Maher
Teachers/Coaches | Mark O’Connell, Olive Kenneally
Scoil Colmcille, Kerrykeel, Donegal | Natalie Egan, Ciara McVeigh Crossan, Cliodhna Robinson, Clodagh McAteer, Aishling Duffy, Aine Doherty, Katie McLaughlin, Erin Logue
Teachers/Coaches | Fergus McAteer, James Gallagher
‘B’ Cup (Medium schools, mixed/boys)
St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra, Galway | Ben Lynch, Cayden Harty, Chris Dillon, John Mark Browne, Eoin Mullery, Richard Christie, Ben Faherty, Adam Lynch
Teachers/Coaches | Conor O’Sullivan, Cillín de Paor
St. Colman’s NS, Mucklagh, Offaly | Oisín Rigney, David O’Shea, Daniel Trainor, Keith O’Rourke, Jayden Daly, Ben Nestor, Conor McEvoy, Tim Cusack
Teachers/Coaches | Keith O’Connor, Claire McIntyre
Ballylooby NS, Tipperary | DJ Brennock, Jack Galvin, Noah McCarthy, Luke O’Donnell, Oisín Savage, Darragh Quinlan, Evan Lonergan, Liam Klonowski
Teachers/Coaches | Kieran Scanlon, Aoife Neville
St. Eunan’s NS, Raphoe, Donegal | Evan McCarron, Ben Farrell, Orran Kee, Ronan McGranaghan, Odhran McHugh, Lewis Hamilton, Riley McBride, Tiarnan Kelly
Teachers/Coaches | George Simmons, Emmet Kelly
‘B’ Girls Cup (Medium schools, girls only)
Scoil Phádraig, Westport, Mayo | Francesca Caruana, Robyn Tarmey, May Duckett, Violet O’Malley, Slaney O’Driscoll, Saoirse Reynolds, Claire Ryan, Aoife Corcoran
Teachers/Coaches | Gerard Murphy, Sharon McGreal
Scoil Naomh Peadar S’Pol, Ballon, Carlow | Mia Clarke, Aine Deacon, Ella Doyle, Lucy Kinsella, Beth Lalor, Charlotte Lalor, Lucy Malone, Una McFarland
Teachers/Coaches | James Kehoe, Nuala Quirke
Scoil an Spioraid Naoimh, Roxborough, Limerick | Maya Geary, Sophie Gleeson, Eimear Croffey, Heather Kevins, Ellen Goggin, Aoife Lally, Aoife Grant, Caoimhe Curren
Teachers/Coaches | Eileen Stapleton, Tom Kevins
St. Patrick’s NS, Lurgybrack, Donegal | Lily Grace Harvey, Cari Callaghan, Ruby Sheridan, Kayla Watson, Emma Kelly, Isla Larkin, Ella Brennan, Tara McDaid
Teachers/Coaches | Sheenagh Morrison, Danielle Fay
‘C’ Cup (Large schools, mixed/boys)
Castlebar Primary School, Mayo | Noah Kirby, Ruairí Mulroy, Keelyn McHale, Patrick Kennedy, Matthew Daly, Shane Rodgers, Ethan Kelly, Cillian Keating
Teachers/Coaches | Des Cogan, Brendan McHugh
St. Kevin’s NS, Greystones, Wicklow | Leo Ward, Finn Connerty, Jake Somers, Cillian Walsh, Dylan Corbett, Dylan Keane, Stephen Moran, Cian Lawless
Teachers/Coaches | Brian McNiece, Ciaran O’Neill
Monaleen NS, Limerick | Jerry Prendergast, Eason Bian, Jamie Flannery, Mohammed Mukbel, Evan Carroll, Louis Fitzgerald, Dara Scully, John Sheahan
Teachers/Coaches | Tommy Stack, Tony Keane
Scoil Cholmcille, Leitir Ceanainn, Dun na nGall | Lee Hegarty, Oran Daly, Sean Gallagher, Martin Ward, Helder Carvalho, Cristian Evangelista, Kurt Obanor, Cayden Crossan
Teachers/Coaches | Odhrán McGowan, Rory Kavanagh
‘C’ Girls Cup (Large schools, girls only)
Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh, Gaillimh | Anna Ní Chathmhaoil, Kate Nic Sheoin, Clara Ní Ghloinn, Saorla Ní Choncra, Neasa Ní Gháirbhith, Jenna-Rose Ní Chearúil, Emma Ní Léadús, Íde Nic Gearailt
Teachers/Coaches | Fergal Ó Mainín, Saoirse Howlin
Scoil Uí Riada, Cill Choca, Co. Chill Dara | Annabelle Nic Ghiolla Fhiondáin, Emma de Creag, Molly Ní Thaillúir, Caoilfhinn Ní Raghallaigh, Ailbhe de Faoite, Lauren de Búrca, Ella Ní Bhroin, Sorcha Breathnach
Teachers/Coaches | Sorcha Ní Ghiolla, Breandán MacGabhann
Gaelscoil Charraig Uí Leighin, Co. Chorcaí | Doireann Breathnach, Lucy Ní Choitir, Fae Ní Mhuircheartaigh, Zoe Ní Shúilleabháin, Orla Ní Mhurchú, Ruth Nic Craith, Molly Ní Shearcaigh, Zoe Ní Mhurchú
Teachers/Coaches | Rob Ó Sé, Máire Ní Longáin
Gaelscoil Adhamhnáin, Leitir Ceanainn, Dun na nGall | Ciara Ní Chuilinn, Aoibhe Nic Pháidín, Éadaoin Ní Chinnéide, Jessica Ní Bheirn, Aoife Ní Chionnaith, Grace Nic Fhloinn, Féile Ní Mhearthaile, Lucy Nic Suibhne
Teachers/Coaches | Pól Mac Giolla Bhríde, Annita Nic Daibhéad