SOCCER: Calling on All Galway Parents and Teachers to Register for SPAR FAI School Zone and Chance to Win Football Kit for School

Four Weeks of Football Themed Primary School Lessons Designed by the FAI and School Teachers and proudly sponsored by SPAR

The SPAR FAI School Zone is a new digital learning platform for teachers and parents of primary school children in 4th, 5th and 6th class offering interactive and engaging lesson plans designed with both the classroom and home schooling in mind.

The lesson plans have been designed in consultation with a panel of teachers and promise to engage, educate and enthuse students.

The new teaching resource will be hosted on the FAI’s website with innovative football themed lessons uploaded twice a week over the course of 4 weeks – beginning on the 15th of March and running until the 12th of April.

The heavily resourced and user-friendly lessons covering core subjects such as Maths, History, Geography, English, Art, Irish and healthy eating will be emailed to teachers and parents weekly along with answer sheets.

Republic of Ireland internationals Jack Byrne and Amber Barrett were on hand today to help launch the SPAR FAI School Zone. One school in Galway will win a specially commissioned SPAR FAI football kit for their school; all they need to do to enter is for teachers to register for the lesson plans online.

One school selected from all participating schools nationwide will win a grand prize of a Zoom call with three Irish International players for their class.

The sponsorship of the SPAR FAI School Zone initiative, developed by the FAI, is a continuation of SPAR’s dedication to grassroots football, following on from the successful SPAR FAI Primary School 5s Programme.

Commenting on the new initiative, SPAR Sales Director, Colin Donnelly said:

“We’ve been supporting the FAI for over 6years now through our sponsorship of the SPAR Primary Schools 5s competition. It’s been an exceptional year for teachers, parents and students and while the SPAR 5s may not be going ahead we are equally delighted to be sponsoring this initiative.

“So much work has gone into this programme to make it educational, fun and easy to deliver for parents and teachers alike. By signing up you’ll not only have all the resources and lessons delivered straight to your email but you’ll be in with a chance of winning brilliant prizes for a school in every county in Ireland.”

Speaking about the initiative, SPAR ambassador Jack Byrne said, ‘I’m delighted to be working with SPAR and the FAI to support this fantastic initiative.

“It is great to see SPAR supporting teachers and parents by sponsoring the School Zone concept, a resource that makes football relevant in so many innovative ways.

“I’m sure that it’s been a tough year for teachers, parents and students and that these lesson plans will bring everyday subjects to life in a new and exciting way.”

Fellow SPAR ambassador Amber Barrett, and qualified teacher, added,

“We hope everyone enjoys learning from the SPAR FAI School Zone. As a qualified teacher I know how difficult the last year has been and the importance of finding new and interesting ways to make learning exciting.

“The lessons have been designed to be really easy to deliver and are backed up with easy to use resources and videos.”’

SPAR FAI School Zone – Lesson Schedule

Week 1

English: Short Story Q&A: Republic of Ireland v Italy, EURO 2016.

Irish: Fill the gap to create sentences.

Maths: Use icons (footballs, cones, flags, whistles) as numerical values (Addition & Subtraction)

History: Short Story Q&A: Republic of Ireland at the 1990 World Cup.

Geography: MNT WCQ Opponents (Location, Capital, Mountains, Coasts, Politics)

Fun Games

Week 2

English: Short Story Q&A: Republic of Ireland v Netherlands, World Cup Qualifier

Irish: Short Story Q&A: The 2020 Women’s FAI Cup Final

Maths: Football-type questions: e.g. How many wins will Ireland need to be top of the Group?

History: The career of Vera Pauw

Art: Colour in picture

Fun Games

Week 3

English: Creative Writing: Write a story about your best football memory (Competition)

Irish: Short Story Q&A: The 2020 Men’s FAI Cup Final

Maths: Name these shapes (Cropped images of Ireland jerseys, balls, flags)

History: The career of Stephen Kenny

Healthy Eating: Food Pyramid/Footballers Diet.

Fun Games

Week 4

English: Write a letter to Stephen Kenny/Vera Pauw (Competition)

Irish: Word/Sentence Translations

Maths: Football-type questions: e.g. if Robbie Brady scores 3 goals in 5 games, what is his average goal per game?

History Q&A: Stephanie Roche Puskas Award

Music: Football Songs/Anthems: How to play Come on you Boys in Green/Put emUnder Pressure on an instrument?

Fun Games