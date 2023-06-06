SOCCER: Bray Wanderers 1-1 Galway United (SSE Airtricity League Reaction with John Caulfield)

Galway United were denied victory for just the second time this season on Friday (2nd June) when they were held to a 1-1 draw away to Bray Wanderers in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The Tribesmen led after just eight minutes when David Hurley slotted home a penalty, but the hosts replied with their own spot kick on 49 minutes which also led to Galway’s Rob Slevin being dismissed.

Galway United remain clear at the top of the table with 46 points from 17 games, 10 clear of nearest rivals Waterford.

Afterwards, Galway United manager John Caulfield chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins.

Galway United host Finn Harps on Monday (5th June) in the SSE Airtricity League First Division. Kick-off at Eamonn Deacy Park is 5pm and we’ll have full online coverage on our website galwaybayfm.ie.