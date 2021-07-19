SOCCER: Bray Wanderers 0-0 Galway United – Report and Reaction from John Caulfield, Joe Gorman and Conor Kearns

print

Galway United’s five match SSE Airtricity League winning run came to an end at the Carlisle Grounds last Friday (16th July) but they did extend their run of clean sheets to five in succession.

Conor Kearns produced an early save from Bray’s Dylan Barnett while the visitors had chances of their own through Wilson Waweru, Ruairi Keating and David Hurley.

The result leaves Galway in second place, ahead of Treaty United on scoring difference, and 11 points behind Shelbourne.

Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins has this match report.

Afterwards, Jonathan got the thoughts of Galway United goalkeeper Conor Kearns.

Jonathan also caught up with Galway United new signing Joe Gorman.

And Galway United manager John Caulfield also spoke to Jonathan after the final whistle.

Finally, Galway Bay FM’s match commentary team of Jonathan Higgins and Johnny Ward reviewed the 90 minutes they just watched.

Next up for Galway United is the FAI Cup Round One meeting with Shamrock Rovers. Kick-off at Tallaght Stadium on Friday (23rd July) is 8pm.