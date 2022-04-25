SOCCER: Bohemians 0-3 Galway WFC (Women’s National League)

Galway WFC were triumphant against Bohemians as they came away with the victory on the road on Saturday (23rd April).

Within five minutes of play, Galway were ahead after a brilliant volley from Jenna Slattery inside the box. A beautiful strike to put Galway on the front foot at Dalymount Park.

The early goal didn’t deter Bohemians style of play however. The home side enjoyed some spells of possession and had some great chances coming from set pieces, but just couldn’t capitalise.

Galway started the second half with a determination to add to their lead and it didn’t take long. In the 54th minute, Emma Starr doubled her sides lead with a fantastic strike into the top-right corner.

Shauna Brennan extended that score line just a few moments later in the 58th minute to give Galway a comfortable cushion for the remainder of the game.

Bohemians had some good chances throughout the game, but all in all it was a comfortable win for Galway who take on Wexford Youths in their next game.