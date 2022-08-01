SOCCER: Bluebell United 0-7 Galway United

Galway United beat Dublin’s Bluebell United 7-0 in the FAI Cup on Sunday (31st July). David Hurley and Francely Lomboto both scored twice.

Stephen Walsh, Adam Thomas and David Tarmey were also on target. The second round draw takes place on Tuesday (2nd August).

Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins reports.

Afterwards, Jonathan chatted to Galway United goalscorer David Hurley.

Jonathan then got the thoughts of Galway United manager John Caulfield.

Galway United’s next game is at home to Wexford in the SSE Airtricity League First Division. Kick-off in Eamonn Deacy Park on Friday (5th August) is 7.45pm.