SOCCER: Bangor Celtic and Athlone Town to face Galway United Teams in FAI Cups

Galway United will host non-league Bangor Celtic in the first round of the men’s FAI Cup, in Eamonn Deacy Park on the weekend of July 23rd.

The two clubs have never met before.

Galway United have been drawn away to Athlone Town in the opening round of the FAI Women’s Cup, on the week ending August 27th.

It’ll be the third of four meetings between the sides this year.

The draws for the First Round of the Sports Direct Men’s & Women’s FAI Cup competitions was made on Tuesday (6th June) at the FAI National Training Centre.



Derry City, holders of the Men’s FAI Cup, were drawn against Athlone Town, while 25-times winners Shamrock Rovers will face 12-times winners Dundalk and there is a Dublin derby that sees Bohemians host Shelbourne.



There were 12 non-league teams involved in the draw, including FAI Intermediate Cup winners Rockmount who will take on Gorey Rangers.



The First Round games are scheduled to take place on the week ending Sunday, July 23 with all 32 teams hoping to take a step closer to the Final in Aviva Stadium on Sunday, November 12.



In the Women’s FAI Cup, current holders Shelbourne will begin their defence of the trophy in the Quarter-Finals after receiving a bye. The stand-out tie from the First Round will see two-time winners Peamount United come up against Treaty United.



Six-times Cup winners Shamrock Rovers are back involved in the competition for the first time since 2013 and they have the task of trying to overcome Killester Donnycarney.



The games in the Women’s FAI Cup will be played on the week ending Sunday, August 27 with all sights set on reaching the Final on Sunday, November 5.



Derek Coughlan, who scored the game-winning goal for Cork City in the 1998 Men’s FAI Cup Final, and FAI Head of Women and Girls’ Football Eileen Gleeson helped to conduct the draws along with FAI President Gerry McAnaney.



2023 Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup – First Round

Galway United v Bangor Celtic

Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers

Bohemians v Shelbourne

Portlaoise v Skerries Town

Kerry FC v Ringmahon Rangers

Treaty United v Cork City

Drogheda United v Sligo Rovers

Cockhill Celtic v Bray Wanderers

Lucan United v St. Patrick’s CY

Gorey Rangers v Rockmount

Derry City v Athlone Town

Kilbarrack United v Finn Harps

Wexford v Avondale United

St. Michael’s v Waterford

Longford Town v St. Patrick’s Athletic

UCD v Cobh Ramblers



2023 Sports Direct Women’s FAI Cup – First Round

Treaty United v Peamount United

DLR Waves v Wexford Youths

Sligo Rovers v Bonagee United

Shamrock Rovers v Killester Donnycarney

Terenure Rangers v Cork City

Cabinteely v Bohemians

Athlone Town v Galway United

*Shelbourne received a bye to the quarter-finals