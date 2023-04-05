SOCCER: Ava Mullins Start but Ireland under 15s Lose Out in Bob Docherty Cup

Ava Mullins, from Calasanctius College Oranmore, started for the Republic of Ireland under 15 girls on Tuesday (4th April) as they suffered a second successive penalty shoot-out defeat in the Bob Docherty Cup.

They finished 1-1 with England, before going down 6-5 on penalties. The play Northern Ireland tomrorow in their final game but are out of the running for the title.

Scotland 2-0 Northern Ireland

England 1-1 Republic of Ireland (England won 6-5 on pens for extra bonus point)

Brvony Brodie (54), Madison McGuane (42 pen)

The Republic of Ireland clinched another one-all draw this evening in Glasgow following a determined performance against England on Match Day Two of the Bob Docherty Cup.

The Irish missed out on a bonus point following the draw with sudden death penalties proving a step too far for Richard Berkeley’s crew. They lost out 6-5 to see England secure a top of the table clash with Scotland on Thursday. The hosts enjoyed a two-nil win over the North earlier in the day which leaves winner takes all title contender.

Berkeley made four changes to the side that drew one-all with Scotland on Sunday with Jenna Willoughby replacing Laura Fanning between the posts as well as Kate Jones, Leah McGrath, and Laura Falvey introduced for Sarah McCaffrey, Aibhlinn Cotter and Heather Loomes.

There was nothing between the sides as they went into the break scoreless.

The interval saw Madison McGuane replace Ava Mullins and Aibhlinn Cotter in for Laura Falvey.

The young Limerick scholar, Madison McGuane was only on the park seven minutes when she converted a penalty to break the deadlock.

However, their lead was short-lived as Brvony Brodie equalised following a defensive error by the Irish on 54 minutes.

The game finishing 1-1.

Another penalty shoot-out for the Republic as they went first again. Madison McGuane and Sarah McCaffrey converted confidently while England’s Eva Bewicke and Brvony Brodie duly obliged. Lily Anne O’Meara saw her effort saved by the English netminder while Ebony Foley extended the English lead. Abigail Bradshaw scored while England saw Jenna Willoughby save Roxylea Thomas’ effort to draw them level on spot-kicks. Grace Ehinger made it four as did England’s Macy Walby. Sudden death penalties as Captain Chloe Wallace netted as well as her opposite number Ocean Flanaghan. Aoife Fennell was unfortunate as the England keeper pulled off a magnificent save while Abi Conway slotted home to give England the bonus point, winning 6-5 on penalties.

Bitter disappointment for Berkeley’s side as they put in two gutsy performances but were unfortunate not to see them win out on both occasions.

The Republic of Ireland will relinquish their Bob Docherty Cup title and the John Read Trophy following their 3 in-a-row heroics last year.

With the completion of Match Day Two we have England on five points (1 win, 1 draw + 1 bonus point), Scotland on five (1 draw + 1 bonus point, 1 win), Republic of Ireland on two points (2 draws) while Northern Ireland have yet to get off the mark.

All teams will have a rest day tomorrow (Wednesday) while the last of the action will kick-off Thursday afternoon as the Republic of Ireland take on Northern Ireland and the title decider will see England play Scotland. Both games will kick off simultaneously in Parklea Playing Fields, Glasgow (1.0)

UNDER-15 GIRLS’ REPUBLIC OF IRELAND SCHOOLS | Jenna WILLOUGHBY (Ratoath College), Kate JONES (Coláiste Muire, Ennis), Chloe WALLACE © (Coláiste Nano Nagle, Sexton Street, Limerick), Ava MULLINS (Calasanctius College, Oranmore), Ella KELLY (Tallaght Community School), Aoife FENNELL (Our Lady’s School, Terenure), Abigail BRADSHAW (St. Colmcille’s Community School, Knocklyon), Aisling MEEHAN (Hold Child Secondary School, Killiney), Anna BUTLER (St. Andrew’s College, Blackrock), Leah McGRATH (St. Anne’s Secondary School, Tipperary), Laura FALVEY (Mounthawk Community School, Tralee)

SUBS | Madison McGUANE (Ardscoil Mhuire, Corbally) for Mullins (HT), Aibhlinn COTTER (Kilrush Community School) for Falvey (HT), Grace EHINGER (Borrisokane Community College) for Meehan (60), Lily-Anne O’MEARA (Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré) for McGrath (66), Sarah McCAFFREY (Largy College, Clones) for Butler (66),

SUBS NOT USED | Heather LOOMES (Jesus & Mary Secondary, Salerno, Salthill), Laura FANNING (St. Vincent’s Secondary School, Dundalk)

MANAGEMENT STAFF | Head Coach Richard Berkeley (Sancta Maria College, Louisburgh) Coach Katie McCarthy (Ballincollig Community School), Coach Kaneshia McKinney (Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana) GK Coach Emmet Peyton (St. Muredach’s College, Ballina), Equipment Manager Tessa Mullins (Holy Rosary College, Mountbellew), Performance Analyst Aoife Gibbons (IT Tralee), Physio Hannah Stewart

ENGLAND | Eva Bewicke, Roxylea Thomas, Ocean Flanagan, Chanel Cole, Phoebe Cowley, Aoife Colbert Martin, Brvony Brodie, Jessica Anderson, Chiemela Ude, Emily Walne, Francesca Hamer

SUBS | Ebony Wllkinson for Walne (12), Macy Walby, Olivia Glasson, Chloe Giddings, Ebony Foley, Abi Conway, Ella Stowell

MANAGEMENT | Sian Williams, David Ebberson, Abi Urmston

RESULTS

Sunday, April 2 | Match Day 1 KO 4pm | Parklea Playing Fields

Republic of Ireland 1-1 Scotland (Scots won 3-2 on pens)

England 5-0 Northern Ireland

Tuesday, April 4 | Match Day 2 KO 1pm | Renfrew Juniors FC

Northern Ireland 0-2 Scotland

Tuesday, April 4 | Match Day 2 KO 4pm | Renfrew Juniors FC

England 1-1 Republic of Ireland (Eng won 6-5 on pens)

FIXTURES

Wednesday, April 5

REST DAY

Thursday, April 6 | Match Day 3 KO 1pm | Parklea Playing Fields

England vs Scotland

Northern Ireland vs Republic of Ireland