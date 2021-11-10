SOCCER: Athlone Town 3-6 Galway WFC Under 19s (League Title Reaction with manager Phil Trill)

An Aoibhin Donnelly hat-trick helped Galway WFC under 19s claim the first ever Women’s National League title last night (Tuesday, 9th November) following a 6-3 away win over Athlone Town.

Abbie Callanan also struck twice with Shauna Brennan getting the other goal, giving the maroon and white the title.

Galway WFC manager Phil Trill chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly afterwards to discuss the victory and the squad’s potential.

The Galway girls now go on to play DLR Waves in the Cup Final next Sunday (14th November). Kick-off in Eamonn Deacy Park is 4pm.