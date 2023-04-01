SOCCER: Athlone Town 1-3 Galway United (SSE Airtricity League First Division)

Despite going a goal down, Galway United made it seven wins from seven in the SSE Airtricity League First Division with a 3-1 victory away to Athlone Town on Friday (31st March).

David Hurley struck twice, with Stephen Walsh finishing the scoring on 74 minutes, putting United seven points clear of Cobh Ramblers on top of the table.

Afterwards, Galway United double goalscorer David Hurley spoke to Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins.

Jonathan also got the thoughts of Galway United manager John Caulfield.

Galway United’s next game is away to Wexford FC on Friday, 7th April. Kick-off at Ferrycarrig Park is 7.45pm.