Galway United maintained pressure on Cork City at the top of the SSE Airtricity League First Division with this 3-1 win over Athlone Town on Friday (22nd July).

Strikes from Rob Manley, Francely Lomboto and Manu Dimas secured the three points.

Also in the Women’s National League, Galway WFC were 5-2 winners over Sligo Rovers.

For a report on both games, here’s Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty.

After Friday’s games, Mike chatted to Galway United manager John Caulfield.