SOCCER: Athenry Travel To Limerick For FAI Cup Qualifier

Athenry FC manager Dave Crimmins
Athenry FC will travel to Fairview Rangers in the qualifying round for the 2021 FAI Cup in a repeat of their Junior Cup semi-final last year.

The Limerick outfit emerged 5-3 winners on penalties after Carl O’Donovan’s late strike forced a 1-1 draw for Athenry.

The tie will take place the weekend of Sunday, 11th July with the winners joining the Airtricity League teams in the first round proper.

Dates and kick-off times will be confirmed at a later date. 

FAI Cup – 2021 Qualifying Round Draw

Maynooth University Town v Bonagee United
Kilnamanagh v Home Farm
Fairview Rangers v Athenry FC
Ringmahon Rangers v Crumlin United
Oliver Bond Celtic v Killester Donnycarney 
St. Mochtas v Cockhill Celtic

Byes

Malahide United, Banger GGFC, St. Kevin’s Boys, College Corinthians, Liffey Wanderers, Usher Celtic. 

