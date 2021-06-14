SOCCER: Athenry Travel To Limerick For FAI Cup Qualifier

Athenry FC will travel to Fairview Rangers in the qualifying round for the 2021 FAI Cup in a repeat of their Junior Cup semi-final last year.
The Limerick outfit emerged 5-3 winners on penalties after Carl O’Donovan’s late strike forced a 1-1 draw for Athenry.
The tie will take place the weekend of Sunday, 11th July with the winners joining the Airtricity League teams in the first round proper.
Dates and kick-off times will be confirmed at a later date.
FAI Cup – 2021 Qualifying Round Draw
Maynooth University Town v Bonagee United
Kilnamanagh v Home Farm
Fairview Rangers v Athenry FC
Ringmahon Rangers v Crumlin United
Oliver Bond Celtic v Killester Donnycarney
St. Mochtas v Cockhill Celtic
Byes
Malahide United, Banger GGFC, St. Kevin’s Boys, College Corinthians, Liffey Wanderers, Usher Celtic.