SOCCER: Athenry Travel To Limerick For FAI Cup Qualifier

Athenry FC will travel to Fairview Rangers in the qualifying round for the 2021 FAI Cup in a repeat of their Junior Cup semi-final last year.

The Limerick outfit emerged 5-3 winners on penalties after Carl O’Donovan’s late strike forced a 1-1 draw for Athenry.

The tie will take place the weekend of Sunday, 11th July with the winners joining the Airtricity League teams in the first round proper.

Dates and kick-off times will be confirmed at a later date.

FAI Cup – 2021 Qualifying Round Draw



Maynooth University Town v Bonagee United

Kilnamanagh v Home Farm

Fairview Rangers v Athenry FC

Ringmahon Rangers v Crumlin United

Oliver Bond Celtic v Killester Donnycarney

St. Mochtas v Cockhill Celtic



Byes



Malahide United, Banger GGFC, St. Kevin’s Boys, College Corinthians, Liffey Wanderers, Usher Celtic.