SOCCER: Athenry Come From Behind to Secure a Point

Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Glantaf, Cardiff 1-1 Presentation College, Athenry

Cardiff win 3-2 on pens for bonus point

Elin Thomas (26) Ciara Mullins (58)



Ciara Mullins grabbed a vital goal for Presentation College, Athenry this morning when she equalised late on to take the game to penalties.

In the penultimate outing for both teams, in this year’s SAFIB Rod Houston Cup, the Welsh Champions, Glantaf went one up courtesy of Elin Thomas just before the break.

Facing a difficult task with wind and torrential rain in Lilleshall, the Galway girls kept playing some wonderful football and were rewarded two minutes from time with the elusive equaliser. As the tournament rules outline, in a drawn game, a penalty shoot-out is required to see what team will secure the bonus point win.

Unfortunately the luck of the Irish dwindled at this stage of proceedings as Glanraf saw off Presentation College 3-2 on spot-kicks.

The Athenry School have it all to play for tomorrow with favourites, South Hansley Secondary School. The English side enjoyed a seven nil victory over the Welsh outfit Ysgol Bro Preseli in the later game.

South Hunsley Secondary School have scored 12 goals in two games, only conceding once. They will be a formidable team but no doubt Galway will relish the challenge. A must win for the Irish.

The other outing tomorrow morning will see an all Welsh affair with a repeat of their Cup Final last season. Can Ysgol Bro Preseli extract some revenge and come out with a win in the tournament or will the bragging rights return to Cardiff.

It has all the makings of a fabulous conclusion to the Rod Houston Cup as both games kick off at 10.30am in Lilleshall.

PRESENTATION COLLEGE, ATHENRY | Lauren Kearney, Leah Mullins, Sarah Egan, Soirise Counihan, Niamh Kilgannon, Mollie Noone, Sophie Hogan, Katyln Walshe, Aimria McNamara, Ciara Mullins, Katie Noone, Lauren Gannon, Chloe Taylor Keane, Abbie Donoughue, Jessica McGlynn, Aoibhe Corcoran

TEACHERS | Joe Finnerty, James McDonnell, Emer Kilgannon, Dom Coll

SAFIB Rod Houston Cup (U14 Girls’ Home Nations Tournament)

Venue | Lilleshall National Sports Centre, Shropshire

RESULTS

Monday, November 7

Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Glantaf, Cardiff 1-5 South Hunsley Secondary School, East Riding of Yorkshire

Presentation College, Athenry 6-1 Ysgol Bro Preseli, Crymych, Pembrokeshire

Tuesday, November 8

Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Glantaf, Cardiff 1-1 Presentation College, Athenry (Glantaf won 3-2 pens for bonus point)

South Hunsley Secondary School, East Riding of Yorkshire 7-0 Ysgol Bro Preseli, Crymych, Pembrokeshire

FIXTURES

Wednesday, November 9, KO 10.30am

Presentation College, Athenry vs South Hunsley Secondary School, East Riding of Yorkshire

Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Glantaf, Cardiff vs Ysgol Bro Preseli, Crymych, Pembrokeshire

BACKGROUND

The Cup is named after Mr. Rod Houston. Rod is a retired School teacher and was President of the Scottish Schools FA for many years. He held the position of Treasurer and Secretary of the Schools Association Football International Board (SAFIB) and is honoured to be associated with this competition that promotes girls football to a larger audience. This competition has been in existence since 2016.