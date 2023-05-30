SOCCER: Athenry 0-0 Castlebar Celtic (5-4 on penalties – Connacht Junior Cup Final Reaction)

Photo (c) Athenry Football Club Facebook

Athenry were crowned Connacht Junior Cup champions for the sixth time, and first since 2016, on Sunday (28th May) after a dramatic penalty shoot-out win over Castlebar Celtic in Solar 21 Park.

Shane Keogh, Cole Connolly, Dan Cunningham, Simon Dziedzina and Colm O’Donovan got the all-important spot kicks, while TJ Forde produced a magnificent save of Castlebar’s third penalty.

Afterwards, Athenry’s Ray Moran chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty.

Mike also got the thoughts of Athenry manager Seamie Crowe.

