SOCCER: Athenry 0-0 Castlebar Celtic (5-4 on penalties – Connacht Junior Cup Final Reaction)

Athenry were crowned Connacht Junior Cup champions for the sixth time, and first since 2016, on Sunday (28th May) after a dramatic penalty shoot-out win over Castlebar Celtic in Solar 21 Park.

Shane Keogh, Cole Connolly, Dan Cunningham, Simon Dziedzina and Colm O’Donovan got the all-important spot kicks, while TJ Forde produced a magnificent save of Castlebar’s third penalty.

Afterwards, Athenry’s Ray Moran chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty.

Mike also got the thoughts of Athenry manager Seamie Crowe.