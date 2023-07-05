SOCCER: Aislinn Meaney signs for Galway United

Aislinn Meaney joins Galway United after having some great spells in both the Women’s Premier Division with previously Galway WFC and Treaty United before heading across to the United States to play with college team Akron Zips and IUP Crimson Hawks.

Meaney has a brilliant footballing pedigree playing for Ireland underage and also lining out for the senior team on multiple occasions, playing with many of the players going to the FIFA Women’s World Cup this summer, so she is in great company.

Aislinn started her career playing locally with Lifford Ladies, before joining the then Galway WFC in 2017 and had an almost immediate impact, she won league player of the month in May 2018 and also made the league team of the year at the time.

Meaney then went to the United States for college, where she played with Akron Zips and IUP Crimson Hawks, she amassed almost 70 appearances in her time there before coming back to Ireland to play with Treaty United in the 2022 season. She now comes back to Galway with a lot more experience than when she was here last and is looking to make that instant impact like she did in 2017.