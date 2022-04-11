SOCCER: Adam O’Halloran in Republic of Ireland under 16 Squad

Galway United’s Adam O’Halloran has been named in the Republic of Ireland under 16 squad for a development tournament in Serbia this week.

The Boys in Green take on the hosts tomorrow at 2.30pm. The winners meet Montenegro or North Macedonia on Thursday.

Republic of Ireland Men’s Under-16s Head Coach Paul Osam has named a 20-man squad for a four-team development tournament in Serbia this week.



The young Boys in Green take on hosts Serbia tomorrow (Tuesday, April 12) in the semi-final of the Miljan Miljanić Tournament and will face either Montenegro or North Macedonia on Thursday in the final or a 3rd/4th place play-off.



Osam has called-up eight players to their first Ireland international squad: Romeo Akachukwu (Waterford), Stan Ashbee (Hull City), Rhys Bartley (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Jamie Gamble (Shelbourne), Jake Grante (Crystal Palace), Gabriel Kelly (Manchester City), Luke Nolan (Bray Wanderers) and Shaun Wade (Chelsea).



The games are another chance for Osam to monitor the progression of his squad in what is a first international season for the MU16s side.



Republic of Ireland Men’s Under-16s Squad

Goalkeepers: Jamie Gamble (Shelbourne), Jason Healy (Waterford)

Defenders: Stan Ashbee (Hull City), Jake Grante (Crystal Palace), Sean Hayden (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Sean Mackey (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Adam O’Halloran (Galway United), Cory O’Sullivan (Shamrock Rovers)

Midfielders: Rhys Bartley (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Anthony Dodd (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Luke Kehir (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Gabriel Kelly (Manchester City), Daniel Negry-McGrath (Bohemians), Luke Nolan (Bray Wanderers)

Forwards: Romeo Akachukwu (Waterford), Trent Kone-Doherty (Derry City), Taylor Mooney (St. Patrick’s Athletic) Nickson Okosun (Bohemians), Najemedine Razi (Shamrock Rovers), Shaun Wade (Chelsea)



International fixtures (kick-offs are Irish time)



Tuesday, April 12 | Serbia MU16 v Republic of Ireland MU16, Sports Centre FA of Serbia, Stara Pazova, Serbia, KO 2.30pm



Thursday, April 14 | Republic of Ireland MU16 v Montenegro/North Macedonia, Sports Centre FA of Serbia, Stara Pazova, Serbia, KO 12pm (3rd/4th place play-off) / KO 3pm (final)