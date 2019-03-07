Só Hotel Group confirmed as Women’s National League sponsor

The 2019 Women’s National League will be sponsored by Só Hotels, which is owned by Supermac’s M.D, Pat McDonagh, as the action gets underway this weekend. The eighth season of the Women’s National League was launched on Tuesday night with Só Hotels unveiled as the new sponsors.

The launch took place in the Athlone Springs Hotel, one of the hotels in the chain owned by Mr. McDonagh with the Supermac’s M.D. in attendance to officially unveil the new sponsorship deal that he hoped would be a “long-term partnership”.

Players from all eight clubs in the League were in attendance and Mr. McDonagh spoke with great passion about backing the League, which will be his first national sponsorship with the Football Association of Ireland following on from his long-standing backing of Galway WFC.

“Being involved in sport is one of the greatest gifts we can give to our young people. A healthy body helps to develop a healthy mind,” said McDonagh.

“You are the beacons from which young girls all over the country will take their lead. You are a shining example to them all and of that you should be immensely proud.

“We have been involved in sport and in sponsorship in sport for a long time mostly in hurling and football but we are delighted in the last few years to get involved in women’s sport, whether it is with Supermacs or the Só Hotel Group.

“I would like to wish each and every one of the teams the best of luck for the coming year.”

FAI Competitions Director, Fran Gavin spoke with great positivity about the League and the hopes to expand in the coming years while paying tribute to the new sponsors.

“The League is built around the clubs, the players, the FAI and now our partners, Só Hotels,” said Gavin.

“We have had very good sponsors for the Women’s National League with Bus Éireann and Continental. We have had lengthy relationships with them and we look forward to the same with the Só Hotel Group.”

Só Hotels – ‘Só’ meaning luxury in Irish – consists of six contemporary Irish hotels, namely the Charleville Park Hotel in Cork, Lough Rea Hotel & Spa in Galway, the Killeshin Hotel in Laois, Castletroy Park Hotel and the Castle Oaks House in Limerick and the Athlone Springs Hotel & Leisure Club in Athlone, Co. Westmeath.

Series 1 Fixtures

Saturday, March 9

Peamount United v Cork City WFC, KO 18:30

Wexford Youths v DLR Waves, KO 18:30

Sunday, March 10

Kilkenny United v Shelbourne, KO 14:00

Limerick FC v Galway WFC, KO 14:00