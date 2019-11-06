Snooker Legends To Visit Galway This Weekend

Three Legends of the Snooker World, Former World Champions Ken Doherty and Denis Taylor and former top ten ranked player and now well-known commentator John Virgo will be coming to Galway on Sunday the 10th of November for a snooker extravaganza at the Hot Shots Snooker Club on the Tuam Road.

The event is also a fundraiser for Cop Galway and will feature all three players entertaining the crowd with their take on the game and also some of the stories for which they have now become (in)famous!

Ollie Turner caught up with Ken Doherty to talk about Sunday’s event.