Three legends of World Snooker, 1997 World Champion Ken Doherty, 1985 World Champion Dennis Taylor and Master of the trick shot John Virgo will be in at the Shearwater Hotel in Ballinasloe on Saturday the 18th of May for what is certain to be a night of fun and a bit of snooker thrown in.

Looking forward to the night is Ollie Turner and he spoke to Ken Doherty on Saturday.