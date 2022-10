Snooker legend Jimmy White is in Galway this week when he play an exhibition at Hotshots Pool & Snooker club on Thursday (6th October).

The ‘Whirlwind’ will also play a frame with Athenry’s Max Kennedy, who was crowned All-Ireland under 14 champion last May.

Leading up to the event, Jimmy chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly on Galway Talks to chat Galway, snooker, World championship, ambitions going forward and more.