Three sporting celebrities, including two World Champions, are coming to the Lough Rea Hotel & Spa in the New Year for a Snooker/Darts Extravaganza.

Five-time World Darts champion Raymond van Barneveld, three-time snooker winner Mark Williams, and Mr. Trickshots himself John Virgo are the special guests.

It all takes place on Wednesday, 4th January. Standard tickets are just €25, VIP tickets €60, and are available from the Lough Rea Hotel & Spa, Hot Shots snooker club or ticketstop.ie.