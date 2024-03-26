Galway Bay FM

26 March 2024

Sligo Rovers vs Galway United (Women’s Premier Division Preview with Phil Trill)

Just seven days after their win in the Avenir All-Island Cup, Galway United head back to Sligo Rovers again this Saturday (30th March 2024) in the SSE Airtricity League Women’s Premier Division.

The Tribeswomen came away with a 2-0 victory last week thanks to a Rola Olusola brace.  And with two victories already in the league, they’ll be aiming to maintain their position on top of the table.

Leading up to the game, Galway United manager Phil Trill has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Kick-off at the Showgrounds on Saturday is 7pm.

