29 July 2024

Sligo Rovers 2-0 Galway United (SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Commentary and Reaction)

Galway United fell to sixth spot in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division on Saturday (27th July 2024) as goals from former United player Wilson Waweru and league debutant Luke Pearce gave the Bit O’Red a 2-0 victory.

The Tribesmen still remain just three points off the European positions but a first league victory since 1996 in Sligo looks outside their grasp following Waweru’s 33rd minute strike.  Pearce added the second in the fifth minute of injury time.

Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty reports.

Afterwards, Mike got the thoughts of Galway United manager John Caulfield.

Galway United’s next game is away to Dundalk on Friday (2nd August).  Kick-off at Oriel Park is 7.45pm.

Galway United: Brendan Clarke; Jeannot Essua (Junior 82), Killian Brouder, Garry Buckley, Robert Burns (Greg Cunningham 71); Jimmy Keohane, Conor McCormack (David Hurley 82); Karl O’Sullivan (Vincent Borden 54), Ed McCarthy (Francely Lomboto 71); Stephen Walsh, Patrick Hickey.

