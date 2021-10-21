Slevin breaks into Top-20 at World Gymnastics Championships Final

Galway’s 18 year old Emma Slevin improved her ranking from qualification by finishing in 19th position in the Women’s All-Around Final at the 2021 Gymnastics World Championships.

Slevin has made history twice this year by becoming the first Irish gymnast to qualify for AA finals at the 2021 European Championships in April and has done it again this week by breaking into the global elite at the 2021 Worlds.

Slevin scored 11.266 on Floor; 13.600 on Vault (her highest score of the day); 12.533 on Uneven Bars and finally 12.733 on Balance Beam.

Emma Slevin speaking after her competition: ‘Today was such an amazing experience. Not my best day… but to able to call myself a World Championship finalist and make history for my country is something I will be proud of forever. I’m so thankful to everyone who supported me and helped me along this journey. I’m feeling very motivated to get back into the training gym.’

Gymnastics Ireland’s Women’s National Performance Coach, Sally Batley commented: ‘It’s been a very rich opportunity for us out here this week, with so many new experiences. We’re genuinely so excited to be competing at a Senior World Championships. Qualifying for the AA final was a really great result so following a short transition period after a very long travel we really just wanted to go out today and enjoy ourselves.

‘Emma is a phenomenal athlete, she’s incredibly driven and is constantly striving to improve and to be the best version of herself, so there was certainly potential here today to feel the pressure. She should be so proud, she did a great job out there and hit some great scores even with two uncharacteristic errors. Her energy, focus and composure in the arena was outstanding and to finish with such beautiful work on beam was a truly great way to end the Championships.’

Speaking from Japan, Sally Johnson, Gymnastics Ireland Performance and Technical Manager said: ‘We are all so proud of Emma cementing her position as one of the World’s best. Emma showed once again her grit and determination in the final on this world field. She fought back from an early fall on floor to have one of the highest execution scores on vault.

‘Emma built on her 21st position in qualifiers to finish in 19th position carrying two unfortunate falls with the rest of her routines almost flawless. The experience of this world championships has been a tough one with the restrictions proving to be a challenge for everyone. We all look forward to returning home to build on the Paris cycle and next year’s program.’

Speaking of Emma’s achievements today, CEO of Gymnastics Ireland Mr. Ciaran Gallagher said: ‘Emma has cemented her position as one of the top All-Around gymnasts in the world improving her rank from qualification and breaking into the global top 20.

‘Our first European AA finalist and now World AA finalist – this is a huge break through for Emma & her coach Sally Batley plus a major break through for the Gymnastics Ireland performance programme… We can’t wait to see how Emma continues to progress of the back of this great result. Huge congratulations to Emma, Sally, her family, Renmore Gymnastics Club and our Performance & Technical Manager Sally Johnson. We look forward to welcoming our team back home to celebrate Emma’s success!’