Slevin bests qualifications ranking finishing 19th in Women’s All-Around European Final!

17 year-old gymnast Emma Slevin finished 19th in the Women’s All-Around European Final nailing a clean competition and improving on her ranking from qualifications. Emma scored 12.300 on Floor; 13.233 on Vault; 12.400 on Uneven Bars & 11.900 on the Balance Beam giving her an All-Around total of 49.833 as Irelands first senior All-Around European finalist.

Speaking to RTE after her performance Emma said:

‘I’m absolutely delighted with that performance as well as qualification. Qualifying in 22nd position and finishing in 19th position after today is something I’m really, really proud of. Overall, I am just delighted with that performance. Being with the best gymnasts in the world, overall it is just an amazing experience. Seeing how the top athletes work – it is very inspiring to say I competed alongside them. I know what I need to work on when I go back to my gym, obviously there are improvements still that I can make, and it is just very, very motivating to know that I am in with the best in Europe. It was enjoyable out there – I thought nerves would take over but it was honestly very, very enjoyable for me!

The support has been phenomenal. I would like to thank everyone for supporting me, for any gymnast coming up who is hoping to make a difference in gymnastics in Ireland just stay focused, stay motivated, do what you can. One thing for me is self-confidence, it is a gamechanger for me and I think I have discovered a lot of self-confidence this year and that has just helped me phenomenally as you can see from my results.’

Speaking of the results, Mr Ciaran Gallagher, CEO of Gymnastics Ireland said:

‘To have an Irish woman in the European All-Around Final and for it to be aired live on RTE meant today really was great day for our sport. Emma’s quality performance as one of Europe’s best is a superb achievement for her personally but also gives all the young gymnasts following in her footsteps & who she trains along-side in our national squad programme a great role model to follow! On behalf of all at Gymnastics Ireland huge congratulations to Emma and her support team including coach Sally Batley & Renmore Gymnastics Club, our Performance & Technical Manager Sally Johnson and physio Julianne Ryan. We now look forward to Adam Steele stepping out into the Men’s All-Around Final which will be on RTE player @ 4pm today!’

Next up is Adam Steele in the Men’s All-Around Final this afternoon from 4.00 – 7.00pm Irish time which will be shown on RTÉ Player. Steele who had an excellent competition yesterday competing on all 6 of the men’s apparatus and finished in 20th position with a score of 79.731. In doing so he also made history by securing Ireland’s first place in a senior men’s All-Around Top 24 European Final.

Tomorrow, Saturday, will see Rhys McClenaghan, 2018 European Champion and 2019 World bronze medallist on Pommel Horse and who qualified in 1st position with a score of 14.766 compete in the Pommel Horse final. McClenaghan, who has his eyes firmly fixed on Tokyo 2021, will compete in the final on Saturday 24th April from 1.00pm – 3.15pm Irish Time with the final being aired live on RTE One.