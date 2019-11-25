Skehana Mountbellew Moylough win historic Minor hurling title

There were incredible scenes in Duggan Park on Saturday as the newly formed amalgamation Skehana Mountbellew Moylough won the Brooks Minor B1 county hurling title in the most dramatic fashion imaginable, scoring a last-gasp injury time goal to defeat Craughwell 1-14 to 1-13 in a classic county final. It was cruel luck on Craughwell, who looked like they were on their way to victory when Darren Lyons hit the net with 4 minutes to go to give his side a 4 point lead, but Skehana Mountbellew Moylough had other ideas and two late Sean McDonagh points were followed in the final minute of stoppage time by a Harry O’Leary goal that sealed a famous win.

The star of the show once again was county star Sean McDonagh who ended up scoring 13 points for the winners, 12 of them from the placed ball. His was an exhibition of ball striking under pressure and caps a stellar year in which he was named county minor hurler of the year. Craughwell led at half time by 10 points to 8, thanks to Conor Rooney, Thomas Hynes and free-taker Darren Lyons who all landed 3 points apiece. Skehana Mountbellew Moylough were almost totally dependent on Sean McDonagh, whose 7 frees kept his side in touch. Three more frees at the start of the second half took McDonagh to double figures and gave his side the lead, only for Aaron Dolan to restore Craughwell’s lead at 12-11 thanks to a brace of his own. Both players swapped frees to leave Craughwell ahead by the minimum with 5 minutes to go when the real drama started.

Firstly, Craughwell were awarded a penalty. Aaron Dolan saw his shot brilliantly saved by Dylan Connolly, but Darren Lyons flicked the rebound back into the net for what looked like the match winning goal. Skehana Mountbellew Moylough didn’t panic though and after Sean McDonagh pointed from both play and a free, the stage was set for Harry O’Leary’s late heroics. All in all this was a tremendous advertisement for both minor hurling in the county and the benefits of an amalgamation for smaller clubs.

The final score again from the Brooks Minor B1 hurling final in Duggan Park: Skehana Mountbellew Moylough 1-14 Craughwell 1-13

Skehana/Mountbellew/Moylough: D. Connolly, B. Noone, D. Newell, A. Cummins; A. Delaney, S. McDonagh (0-13, 0-11 frees, 0-1 65), B. Murphy; E. Donohue, B. Horgan; G. Cummins, M. Lally, S. Fallon; H. O’Leary (1-0), S. Hansberry (0-1), J. Fahy-Hansberry (Capt). Subs: O. Lohan for Lally (37 mins).

Craughwell: S. O’Halloran, C. Geoghegan, D. Moran, R. O’Leary; K. Molloy, E. Kelly, J. Regan; R. Howley, C. Gorman; D. Clarke, T. Hynes (0-3), D. Lyons (1-3, 0-3 frees); S. Gilligan, J. Jackson (0-1), C. Rooney (0-3). Subs: A. Dolan (0-3 frees) for Jackson (40 mins), T. Leen for Lyons (62 mins).

Referee: John Keane (Rahoon/Newcastle).