Skehana/Mountbellew-Moylough vs Loughrea (Junior A Hurling Final Preview with Damien McHugh and Declan Loughnane)

The Junior A hurling championship will be decided this Saturday (14th October) when Skehana/Mountbellew-Moylough meet Loughrea.

Skehana/Mountbellew-Moylough, runners-up in 2022, have seven wins from seven this campaign and beat St. Thomas’ 1-20 to 1-15 in the semi-final.

Loughrea lost in the group stages to Castlegar but bounced back to avenge that defeat two weeks ago by 0-18 to 1-14 in the semi-final, after beating Sarsfields in the quarter-final.

Leading up to the game, Skehana/Mountbellew-Moylough manager Damien McHugh has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Darren also caught up with the Loughrea boss Declan Loughnane.

The winners will play intermediate hurling in 2024. Throw-in at Duggan Park, Ballinasloe on Saturday is 2.15pm.